Road reopens following three-car crash on A944 Alford road near Westhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Road reopens following three-car crash on A944 Alford road near Westhill

By Denny Andonova
March 31, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 6:43 pm
drugs recovered

Emergency services remain at the scene of a three-car crash on the A944 near Westhill.

Police were called to the incident on the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road at around 7.10am on Thursday.

The road between Kirkton of Skene and Dunecht, near Loch of Skene, was closed for around two hours with traffic flow returning to normal at around 9.30am.

Officers, however, remain at the scene while the vehicles involved in the crash are being recovered.

It is understood ambulance also attended with fire crews called to assist with electric and hydraulic cutting gear.

There is currently no information whether anybody has been injured with inquiries still ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on the A944 at around 7.10am on Thursday following reports of a three-car crash.

“The road between Kirkton of Skene and Dunecht near Loch of Skene has been closed to traffic in both directions with officer currently at the scene. Fire service is also in attendance.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received a call from ambulance to attend the scene of an incident on the A944 near Westhill at around 7.10am.

“Three appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive station, central Aberdeen and Altens.

“Crews had to use electric and hydraulic cutting gear and we left the scene at around 8.10am.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]