Road reopens following three-car crash on A944 Alford road near Westhill

Emergency services remain at the scene of a three-car crash on the A944 near Westhill.

Police were called to the incident on the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road at around 7.10am on Thursday.

The road between Kirkton of Skene and Dunecht, near Loch of Skene, was closed for around two hours with traffic flow returning to normal at around 9.30am.

Officers, however, remain at the scene while the vehicles involved in the crash are being recovered.

It is understood ambulance also attended with fire crews called to assist with electric and hydraulic cutting gear.

There is currently no information whether anybody has been injured with inquiries still ongoing.

The #A944 near Loch of Skene is now reopen following the earlier road traffic collision. We are still at scene whilst the vehicles involved are recovered so please take extra care as you approach.#NERPU #Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/OQF7Nuh0kg — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) March 31, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on the A944 at around 7.10am on Thursday following reports of a three-car crash.

“The road between Kirkton of Skene and Dunecht near Loch of Skene has been closed to traffic in both directions with officer currently at the scene. Fire service is also in attendance.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received a call from ambulance to attend the scene of an incident on the A944 near Westhill at around 7.10am.

“Three appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive station, central Aberdeen and Altens.

“Crews had to use electric and hydraulic cutting gear and we left the scene at around 8.10am.”