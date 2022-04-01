14,000 nuisance gulls to be exiled to St Kilda

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nuisance gulls are to be relocated to the World Heritage Site of St Kilda using luxury cruise ships, the Press and Journal can reveal.

A drop in demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had left Norwegian owners searching for new uses for some of the giant ships and has allowed Aberdeenshire and Highland councils to strike a budget deal to relocate gulls to a new home.

An estimated 14,000 birds will be boarded onto the Larus Canus cruise liner which typically floats around the Caribbean with 3,000 passengers.

The birds will be lured onto the ship by food and drink, before the 600 mile, two-day journey from Aberdeen harbour. “Once they are on board, we expect them to be pretty compliant,” said a source.

Majority of gulls will not attempt to fly back

The windswept archipelago of St Kilda – 50 miles off the west coast of Harris in the Outer Hebrides and home to one million seabirds – has been chosen because it is far enough away that the majority of gulls will not attempt to fly back to towns on the mainland.

Gulls have become an increasing menace in urban environments across the north, with local authorities under pressures from residents to act. Birds have been spotted aggressively snatching food from passersby and one herring gull was even filmed walking into a branch of the Co-op to steal a chicken sandwich from the chiller cabinet.

Controversial tactics

Previous attempts to reduce the population have been controversial with campaigners opposing tactics including egg oiling or nest destruction.

All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. This makes it illegal to intentionally or recklessly injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest or its contents.

The Press and Journal has learned that the cruise ship plan has been positively received as it does not harm the birds and allows them to find a new home on the island famous for its monster tooth-like sea stacks.

Humane option

A spokeswoman for cruise ship owners Laridae said any worries about the humane transportation of the birds were overcome once pictures of the boat were seen.

“It’s a luxury liner, these birds won’t be packed into crates,” said Daisy Alpfloor.

“The Larus Canus ship has nine separate bars including a Martini bar and a bar based on the Hollywood movie Catch Me If You Can. This is quality travel.”

Cruising was suspended worldwide in mid-March 2020 and despite a bounceback in demand passengers levels are still only half of what they were in April 2019, leading ship owners to diversify revenues.

Larus Canus cruise ship

Larus Canus is one of the older and smaller ships, and would have been stuck in port but for the gull deal.

On Twitter, public reaction to the move has been positive. John Peck, from the Gull Protection League, wrote: “This is the type of thinking that only happens once a year. And we should embrace that. Fresh, innovative and thought provoking.”

Animals on board cruise ships are already allowed on some vessels. Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 allows passengers to bring their pet dogs and cats on board. This ship has 24 kennels, space to play and it even has lampposts and fire hydrants for dogs to relieve themselves.