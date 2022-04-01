14,000 nuisance gulls to be exiled to St Kilda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
14,000 nuisance gulls to be exiled to St Kilda

By Phoenix Piper
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Experts say seagulls learn, remember and even pass on behaviours.
Nuisance gulls are to be relocated to the World Heritage Site of St Kilda using luxury cruise ships, the Press and Journal can reveal.

A drop in demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had left Norwegian owners searching for new uses for some of the giant ships and has allowed Aberdeenshire and Highland councils to strike a budget deal to relocate gulls to a new home.

An estimated 14,000 birds will be boarded onto the Larus Canus cruise liner which typically floats around the Caribbean with 3,000 passengers.

The birds will be lured onto the ship by food and drink, before the 600 mile, two-day journey from Aberdeen harbour. “Once they are on board, we expect them to be pretty compliant,” said a source.

Majority of gulls will not attempt to fly back

The windswept archipelago of St Kilda – 50 miles off the west coast of Harris in the Outer Hebrides and home to one million seabirds –  has been chosen because it is far enough away that the majority of gulls will not attempt to fly back to towns on the mainland.

St Kilda (PA/Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Scotland)

Gulls have become an increasing menace in urban environments across the north, with local authorities under pressures from residents to act. Birds have been spotted aggressively snatching food from passersby and one herring gull was even filmed walking into a branch of the Co-op to steal a chicken sandwich from the chiller cabinet.

Controversial tactics

Previous attempts to reduce the population have been controversial with campaigners opposing tactics including egg oiling or nest destruction.

The gulls will share the archipelago with northern gannets on the steep cliffs of St Kilda. Photo by Shutterstock

All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. This makes it illegal to intentionally or recklessly injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest or its contents.

The Press and Journal has learned that the cruise ship plan has been positively received as it does not harm the birds and allows them to find a new home on the island famous for its monster tooth-like sea stacks.

Humane option

A spokeswoman for cruise ship owners Laridae said any worries about the humane transportation of the birds were overcome once pictures of the boat were seen.

“It’s a luxury liner, these birds won’t be packed into crates,” said Daisy Alpfloor.

“The Larus Canus ship has nine separate bars including a Martini bar and a bar based on the Hollywood movie Catch Me If You Can. This is quality travel.”

Unlimited chips along with showings of “Mine” and “Gulls do Happy feet” will keep the birds well entertained.

Cruising was suspended worldwide in mid-March 2020 and despite a bounceback in demand passengers levels are still only half of what they were in April 2019, leading ship owners to diversify revenues.

Larus Canus cruise ship

Larus Canus is one of the older and smaller ships, and would have been stuck in port but for the gull deal.

On Twitter, public reaction to the move has been positive. John Peck, from the Gull Protection League, wrote: “This is the type of thinking that only happens once a year. And we should embrace that. Fresh, innovative and thought provoking.”

The Larus Canus on its maiden voyage.

Animals on board cruise ships are already allowed on some vessels. Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 allows passengers to bring their pet dogs and cats on board. This ship has 24 kennels, space to play and it even has lampposts and fire hydrants for dogs to relieve themselves.

