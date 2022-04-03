Fuel prices blamed as Scottish ski season down 25% despite fresh snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fuel prices blamed as Scottish ski season down 25% despite fresh snow

By Mike Merritt
April 3, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 1:41 pm
Empty chairlifts at the Glencoe Ski Centre.
Empty chairlifts at the Glencoe Ski Centre. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Increasing fuel prices have been blamed for a 25% dip to the Scottish ski season compared to an average year.

The return to winter conditions has brought a much needed late boost to the Scottish ski season.

The operator of the country’s oldest winter sports resort said the season had been so poor that sledgers will make up nearly half of his business.

Andy Meldrum, who runs Glencoe Mountain and is chairman of Ski Scotland, said the cost of fuel was a big factor in the fall off.

He expected his business to be 25% down on an average year and it would be a similar story for other resorts.

‘Something has played a factor, fuel is in the mix’

The season had also been “compressed” with significant snow not falling until February. It is due to end after Easter, if the demand and conditions is not sufficient.

Last week’s snow meant skiers and boarders at Glencoe, Cairngorm Mountain, The Lecht and Nevis Range could enjoy the approaching end of the season with limited runs at the weekend. Glenshee is already closed for snowsports.

Andy Meldrum, chairman of Ski Scotland. Photo: DCT Media

But Mr Meldrum said he expected that this season Glencoe will see about 13,000 skiers and boarders hit his slopes – compared to an average nearing 20,000.

But the number of sledgers – that use a 100-metre long run – will total in the region of 10,000.

“That number stays pretty constant so in a poor season, like this one, they can make up a substantial part of the business. We could not survive without them in a bad season,” said Mr Meldrum.

“We can guarantee snow for sledgers throughout the winter because we can make it artificially and it is a shorter slope.

“We have good conditions in the mid to upper slopes but not the numbers. I think the cost of fuel in getting here is now a big factor. Also if it is not snowing in the Central Belt, some people don’t think you have good snow conditions here.

Glencoe Ski Centre. Photo: DCT Media

“Something has proved a major factor this year and fuel is certainly in the mix.

“We aim to get through to Easter and then maybe to May Bank Holiday, but only if there is the demand.

“We have had poorer seasons – the worst was 7000 skiers – and survived, but its tough. We have had more people sledging than skiing on lots of days, and this season the sledgers have helped us stay in business.”

