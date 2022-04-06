New ecological project under way at Lynebeg to offset impact of A9 dualling in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New ecological project under way at Lynebeg to offset impact of A9 dualling in Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
April 6, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 6:03 pm
Post Thumbnail

Work has now begun on a new ecological project at Lynebeg in the Highlands as engineers create a new pond as part of the new phase of the A9 dualling project.

The work, undertaken by Network Rail on behalf of Transport Scotland, will create a new pond and cultivate the landscape to improve the ecology of the site.

This is to offset the impact of the A9 dualling project due to begin near the site as it widens a six-mile stretch of the Inverness to Perth road between Tomatin and Moy.

Over the next eight weeks, workers will create a massive 60×20-metre pool that will be left to mature over the next year to create a better living space for local wildlife.

It follows earlier work in autumn 2021, where a 33-metre long tunnel was created to act as an overflow for the pond.

‘Promoting positive environmental impacts and supporting biodiversity’

While assessing the site for development, a new sub-species of the caddisfly was discovered.

The new pond and landscaping will help protect the habitat that supports this rare species and enable its future translocation to this location.

Malcolm Mcgowan, Network Rail project manager at Lynebeg, said: “The construction of this pond will recreate the existing caddisfly habitat and, following a period of establishment, will support the relocation of the existing caddisfly to the new pond, which is considered to bring significant environmental benefits to the A9 project.

“Promoting positive environmental impacts and supporting biodiversity is an important element of the overall A9 dualling project and the work we will do in the coming weeks will continue to benefit the local ecology for generations to come.

“There will be a range of construction plants involved in the creation of the pond and though the location is relatively rural, we are advising local people to be aware of the additional activity and vehicle movements during this important work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal