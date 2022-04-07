Charity that supports cystic fibrosis sufferers given £20,000 boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charity that supports cystic fibrosis sufferers given £20,000 boost

By Ross Hempseed
April 7, 2022, 3:33 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 4:43 pm
Members of the Leanne Fund committee including Chrisetta Mitchell (far left).
Members of the Leanne Fund committee including Chrisetta Mitchell (far left).

A charity working to support people with cystic fibrosis has been given £20,000 from a fund set up with a similar mission in mind.

The Leanne Fund has been working with people living with cystic fibrosis across the Highlands, islands and Grampian since 2009.

It was set up in memory of Leanne Mitchell, who died from the condition aged just 21.

The charity aims to improve the lives of those living with the condition through social, mental and financial support through a range of services.

Sharing a similar mission, Jenna’s Fund – set up by the McIntosh family in 2003 – has now awarded the Stornoway-based charity £20,000.

Raymond McIntosh, whose daughter Jenna also died at 21, said: “We are now not so active and have funds accumulated which I would really like to apply actively to benefit cystic fibrosis sufferers.”

Money will help sufferers across the north of Scotland

The donation will go towards services such as crisis grants, counselling, complementary therapies, inpatient support, care packages and transport costs to those affected by cystic fibrosis.

This money will cover eight NHS health boards covered by The Leanne Fund, including Highland, Grampian, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager at The Leanne Fund, said: “The donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand for our services as more and more individuals and families struggle to manage their household finances often having to prioritise rising fuel/heating costs over the nutrition vital for maintaining their wellbeing.

“We are extremely grateful to have received this substantial contribution from Jenna’s Fund, which will ensure that more children and families can access the support they need whenever it is needed.”

