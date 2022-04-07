Charity that supports cystic fibrosis sufferers given £20,000 boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity working to support people with cystic fibrosis has been given £20,000 from a fund set up with a similar mission in mind.

The Leanne Fund has been working with people living with cystic fibrosis across the Highlands, islands and Grampian since 2009.

It was set up in memory of Leanne Mitchell, who died from the condition aged just 21.

The charity aims to improve the lives of those living with the condition through social, mental and financial support through a range of services.

Sharing a similar mission, Jenna’s Fund – set up by the McIntosh family in 2003 – has now awarded the Stornoway-based charity £20,000.

Raymond McIntosh, whose daughter Jenna also died at 21, said: “We are now not so active and have funds accumulated which I would really like to apply actively to benefit cystic fibrosis sufferers.”

Money will help sufferers across the north of Scotland

The donation will go towards services such as crisis grants, counselling, complementary therapies, inpatient support, care packages and transport costs to those affected by cystic fibrosis.

This money will cover eight NHS health boards covered by The Leanne Fund, including Highland, Grampian, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager at The Leanne Fund, said: “The donation comes at a time of unprecedented demand for our services as more and more individuals and families struggle to manage their household finances often having to prioritise rising fuel/heating costs over the nutrition vital for maintaining their wellbeing.

“We are extremely grateful to have received this substantial contribution from Jenna’s Fund, which will ensure that more children and families can access the support they need whenever it is needed.”