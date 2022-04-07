‘It’s quite frightening how vulnerable we are’: Campaigners to meet ambulance bosses over response times in far north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘It’s quite frightening how vulnerable we are’: Campaigners to meet ambulance bosses over response times in far north

By Iain Grant
April 7, 2022, 3:42 pm
Caithness health campaigners will meet with ambulance bosses on April 12
Caithness health campaigners will meet with ambulance bosses on April 12

Health campaigners will hold crisis talks over concern ambulance response times in the far north could result in tragedy.

Caithness Health Action Team (Chat) claims it is receiving complaints on a daily basis about lengthy waits for paramedics, and hospital appointments being cancelled due to the lack of an ambulance.

Now members will meet Scottish Ambulance Service’s north service manager Graham Cormack and north deputy regional direction Andrew Fuller next week.

While the group acknowledge there are a number of factors causing pressure on ambulance response times, they will push for a resolution.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re being treated like second class citizens up here.

“It’s absolutely no reflection on the ambulance and other NHS staff who are very professional and highly trained and want to do the best for their communities.

“It’s the system that is failing and there’s a real fear here that there is going to be a tragedy if it isn’t fixed.”

‘Service does not meet needs of community’

Chat referred to one case where a family sought help for a child who had breathing difficulties.

They phoned 999 at 9.30pm and ended up waiting eight hours in the accident and emergency unit in Caithness General Hospital before the child was transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, not arriving there until noon the following day.

“That was not a one-off,” said the Chat spokeswoman.

“We’re getting stories like that on a daily basis involving everyone from very young children to the elderly.

“The bottom line is that there doesn’t appear to be a service in place that is meeting the needs of the community.

“It’s quite frightening how vulnerable we are.”

Action is ‘definitely required’

Chat believes “a perfect storm” has arisen to create the current crisis.

Apart from Covid-related issues, the group believes the service continues to be stretched by the increased demand it has had from the downgrading of the Caithness maternity service, meaning nearly all pregnant women give birth in Raigmore.

Chat also believes the hike in fuel and general living costs means more people are making use of the patient transfer service.

The spokeswoman said: “The stories we are getting are really, really concerning but we want to meet with the managers first before we decide on how to take this forward.

“But action is definitely required before lives end up being lost as things only seem to be getting worse.”

Caithness ambulance serviceCaithness community have amazing staff within their ambulance service who are highly…

Posted by Caithness Health Action Team – CHAT on Tuesday, 5 April 2022

A SAS spokeswoman said its service throughout the country continues to be put under pressure from Covid-19-related issues.

She said:  “Our staff in the Highlands and across Scotland have shown remarkable commitment and resilience over the last two years as they continue to work hard to help patients and save lives.

“As restrictions ease, our services will continue to be reviewed to maximise capacity and capability in line with infection prevention control guidance.”

She said a review has resulted in extra investment for stations in Thurso and Wick while a new roster has been implemented to improve ambulance cover in Caithness.

She added: “Recruitment is also under way for additional technicians and paramedics in the area, which will further boost our resource capability for responding to patients.”

Anyone who has a recent experience of ambulance delays for an emergency or patient transfer can share their story with Chat by e-mailing info@caithnesshealth.com – all personal details will be kept confidential.

