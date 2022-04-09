Plaque to be unveiled after descendents of Aberdeen fire fighter found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Plaque to be unveiled after descendents of Aberdeen fire fighter found

By Louise Glen
April 9, 2022, 6:11 pm
A Red Plaque is planned for Adelphi Court in Aberdeen. The place where firefighter William Fraser lost his life in 1909.
A Red Plaque is planned for Adelphi Court in Aberdeen. The place where firefighter William Fraser lost his life in 1909.

A ceremony is to be held to remember a firefighter who lost his life while battling a fire in Aberdeen more than 100 years ago.

William Armstrong Fraser, who died in tragic circumstances on March 2 1909 while up a ladder dousing a blaze at a bookbinder’s premises in Adelphi Court, is to be honoured by a Fire Brigade Union red plaque.

Plans for a ceremony to unveil a permanent memorial to honour Mr Fraser are being finalised to make sure his bravery and sacrifice is never forgotten.

The ceremony will take place at Adelphi Court

The ceremony will take place on Sunday April 24, at 12.30pm. It will begin with a vehicle procession from Trinity Cemetery.

A sketch appeared of the fire in 1909 in the Aberdeen Journal.

As the entourage travels along King Street and onto Union Street it will be met by a piper who will lead the procession to the Adelphi Court site.

From 12.45pm, a ceremony will take place which will conclude with wreath laying and any flowers people wish to place at the plaque.

‘Don’t look up here’

The archives of the Press and Journal’s sister newspaper the Aberdeen Journal shows that Mr Fraser’s final words were to warn his colleagues of impending danger.

He was known as a hero to the last. To try and save others he shouted “don’t look up here”- before he was tragically killed.

Mr Fraser was working at the top of the ladder to direct water from the hose into the burning building and his colleague David Martin was immediately below him.

At the time The Aberdeen Journal reported: “When the brigade arrived shortly after seven o’clock, the magnitude of the outbreak was immediately grasped, the number of large business premises in the neighbourhood at once raising fears of a destructive conflagration.

“From the hydrants in both Union Street and Adelphi Court, an abundant flow of water was kept pouring on the flames, and the dense volumes of smoke created the greatest alarm in the neighbourhood.

Mr Fraser fell almost 40ft

“About eight o’clock, while the fire brigade were strenuously combating the flames, one of their members, First Class Fireman William Fraser, met with a sad and sudden death as the result of being struck with a heavy piece of water rone.

“The material, weighing over one cwt., became dislodged from the roof, and swept the unfortunate fireman from his position on the fire escape – on which he had been at work – to the ground, a distance of nearly 40 feet.”

Thousands of people lined the route and parts of Aberdeen were brought to a standstill when Mr Fraser was laid to rest at Trinity Cemetery on March 5 1909.

A Red Plaque is planned for Adelphi Court in Aberdeen. The place where firefighter William Fraser lost his life in 1909.

Crew commander Scott MacRory of the red watch at Central Fire Station said: “After press coverage of the fire service’s efforts to trace family members of firefighter William Armstrong Fraser they were successfully traced.

“They came into the fire station for them to exchange stories and photographs of William.

“On the back of this, the Fire Brigades Union has awarded a red plaque in memory of William’s sacrifice.”

What is the red plaque scheme?

The red plaque scheme remembers fallen firefighters across the country by the means of a plaque, situated close to the location where the firefighter lost their life protecting their community.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal