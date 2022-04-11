Strictly deadlift a roaring success as more than £1,000 raised for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Powerlifters have gone head-to-head in Inverness in support of two local charities.

More than 20 competitors turned out to CrossFit 57 North on Saturday to showcase their weightlifting abilities.

Competitors of all ages stepped up to the plate to secure the top three spots in the male and female categories.

Clarrie Murdoch took the overall prize and top female award with a 155kg lift – smashing her personal best by more than 30kg.

Kimberly Ross followed closely behind taking home second place, with Sam Watkins securing third place.

Meanwhile, Chris McArthur was the best male lifter of the day securing a 220kg deadlift followed by Donald Beaton and Aaron Lees who took home second and third place.

The event was organised by Chris MacLennan as part of his Strictly Inverness fundraising efforts.

More than £1,000 was raised in aid of Highland Hospice and Inverness Ice Centre

Mr MacLennan, a reporter with the Press and Journal, said he was grateful for the outpouring of support has has received.

“I am absolutely blown away by the generosity shown on, and in the lead up to, Saturday’s event,” he said.

‘Overwhelming public support’

“So many people donated their time, effort and some great raffle prizes and cakes which was amazing to see.

“The support people have shown to aid our fundraising efforts has truly been amazing.”

Mr MacLennen will take to the dancefloor at Inverness Ice centre, alongside his dance partner Kelly Blackmore, next month to battle it out for the crown of Strictly Inverness 2022 champion.

He added: “I am really looking forward to the event where I will give it my all and hopefully, we can add to our fundraising efforts for some amazing charities.”