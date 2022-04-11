Strictly deadlift a roaring success as more than £1,000 raised for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Strictly deadlift a roaring success as more than £1,000 raised for charity

By Michelle Henderson
April 11, 2022, 12:52 pm
Aaron Lees, Chris McArthurt and Donnie Beaton secured the top three spots in the men's deadlift category.
Aaron Lees, Chris McArthurt and Donnie Beaton secured the top three spots in the men's deadlift category.

Powerlifters have gone head-to-head in Inverness in support of two local charities.

More than 20 competitors turned out to CrossFit 57 North on Saturday to showcase their weightlifting abilities.

Competitors of all ages stepped up to the plate to secure the top three spots in the male and female categories.

Clarrie Murdoch took the overall prize and top female award with a 155kg lift – smashing her personal best by more than 30kg.

Clarrie Murdoch beat her personal best by more than 30kg after deadlifting 155kg.

Kimberly Ross followed closely behind taking home second place, with Sam Watkins securing third place.

Meanwhile, Chris McArthur was the best male lifter of the day securing a 220kg deadlift followed by Donald Beaton and Aaron Lees who took home second and third place.

The event was organised by Chris MacLennan as part of his Strictly Inverness fundraising efforts.

More than £1,000 was raised in aid of Highland Hospice and Inverness Ice Centre

Mr MacLennan, a reporter with the Press and Journal, said he was grateful for the outpouring of support has has received.

“I am absolutely blown away by the generosity shown on, and in the lead up to, Saturday’s event,” he said.

‘Overwhelming public support’

“So many people donated their time, effort and some great raffle prizes and cakes which was amazing to see.

“The support people have shown to aid our fundraising efforts has truly been amazing.”

More than 20 competitors turned out toCrossFit 57 North on Saturday to showcase their weightlifting abilities in aid of charity.

Mr MacLennen will take to the dancefloor at Inverness Ice centre, alongside his dance partner Kelly Blackmore, next month to battle it out for the crown of Strictly Inverness 2022 champion.

He added: “I am really looking forward to the event where I will give it my all and hopefully, we can add to our fundraising efforts for some amazing charities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal