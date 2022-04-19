Could a Scottish star be the next to shake things up as 007? Here’s who the bookies have in the running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Could a Scottish star be the next to shake things up as 007? Here’s who the bookies have in the running

By Lauren Robertson
April 19, 2022, 4:35 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 4:49 pm
A number of Scots actors have been named as favourites to become the next James Bond.
A number of Scots have been named as favourites to shake, not stir, things up as the next 007.

Since Daniel Craig signed off for the last time in No Time To Die last year, fans have been anxious to find out who will fill his perfectly polished shoes as the next James Bond.

Fans are keen to see another Scot take the role and match the performance of Sean Connery in the 60s, highlighting the spy’s Highland roots.

Odds on Inverness-born Karen Gillan, who is best known for her role as Doctor Who’s sidekick Amy Pond, are currently sitting at 50-1 at William Hill.

According to the bookmaker, the Scottish frontrunner is currently Richard Madden with odds of 10-1.

A spokesman from William Hill said: “It’s no surprise that Richard Madden is a good fit for the role, as his work on BBC’s The Bodyguard clearly showed that he’s no stranger to defending key figures against attack on behalf of his country.

“It’s also high time that we saw another Scottish Bond enter the foray – after all, 007 has a strong connection to Scotland based on Ian Fleming’s work, so why not have Madden pick up where Connery left off?”

Other Scots that have been picked out as favourites for the role include Gerard Butler, Ewan McGregor and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

