Could a Scottish star be the next to shake things up as 007? Here’s who the bookies have in the running

A number of Scots have been named as favourites to shake, not stir, things up as the next 007.

Since Daniel Craig signed off for the last time in No Time To Die last year, fans have been anxious to find out who will fill his perfectly polished shoes as the next James Bond.

Fans are keen to see another Scot take the role and match the performance of Sean Connery in the 60s, highlighting the spy’s Highland roots.

Odds on Inverness-born Karen Gillan, who is best known for her role as Doctor Who’s sidekick Amy Pond, are currently sitting at 50-1 at William Hill.

According to the bookmaker, the Scottish frontrunner is currently Richard Madden with odds of 10-1.

A spokesman from William Hill said: “It’s no surprise that Richard Madden is a good fit for the role, as his work on BBC’s The Bodyguard clearly showed that he’s no stranger to defending key figures against attack on behalf of his country.

“It’s also high time that we saw another Scottish Bond enter the foray – after all, 007 has a strong connection to Scotland based on Ian Fleming’s work, so why not have Madden pick up where Connery left off?”

Other Scots that have been picked out as favourites for the role include Gerard Butler, Ewan McGregor and Outlander star Sam Heughan.