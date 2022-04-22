This Highland company is using virtual reality and gaming technology to shake up online learning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

This Highland company is using virtual reality and gaming technology to shake up online learning

By John Ross
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 11:52 am
Students can train in hospital settings using virtual reality.
Students can train in hospital settings using virtual reality.

End of life conversations are a difficult but inevitable part of healthcare professionals’ lives.

But how can they train realistically for these sensitive events without directly speaking to patients and their families?

The answer may be to have the ‘face-to-face’ talk initially in the virtual world.

Students in the Highlands and Islands are trialling virtual reality (VR) technology allowing them to build confidence and skills in a highly emotional situation.

Who is behind the project?

The pilot scheme is receiving positive feedback from students and lecturers who feel it could have widespread applications.

It is part of a wider project developed by a Highland company which wants to transform online learning.

It is experimenting with immersive VR and gaming technology to train college, university and school students.

Arisaig-based The VR Hive is working with eight undergraduate nursing students and four lecturers from the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) department of nursing and midwifery.

Using VR headsets or smartphone technology, students enter a simulated interactive scenario in a hospital ward with ‘Richard’, a patient with severe, end-stage respiratory disease.

While meeting Richard and his wife Mary, the student is asked by Richard ‘Am I going to get better?’

The student interacts with the avatars in real time and responds to Richard and Mary by choosing a variety of different options.

The outcome differs depending on responses and is shaped by the different options the student chooses.

The impacts of different practices are seen and Richard’s thoughts about how the student is communicating are heard.

Lifelike dialogue and noises

The virtual environment is made more lifelike by using dialogue from real actors, background noise and constant bleeping of monitors.

Dr Clare Carolan, a senior lecturer in the department of nursing and midwifery’s UHI Western Isles campus, says the project is an innovative way to support student nurse education.

She said: “Regardless of where our nursing students’ career paths eventually take them, one certainty is that they will care and support patients who are dying and their families at some point.

“Therefore, building our students’ confidence and competence to have difficult conversations is vital.

“Supporting difficult conversations around death and dying is critical to provide high quality end of life care for patients and for their loved ones.”

Building our students’ confidence and competence to have difficult conversations is vital.”

Dr Clare Carolan

She stresses the technology will not replace current teaching strategies in end-of-life care, but will enrich and add to it.

“Students get teaching and learning on communication skills, palliative and end of life care throughout their course. This can include simulated role-play.

“However, we were conscious that from very early on during their practice learning placements students will need be able to talk with patients about death and dying and what matters to them.”

The technology is being used by individuals or simultaneously by a group of students who can discuss their shared learning.

Safe learning space

Dr Carolan added: “It is a psychologically safe learning space for students so they can develop their confidence in developing these skills at their own pace.

“Having a human voice for the avatars and hearing Richards’s inner thoughts made the whole learning experience emotionally engaging and memorable for students.”

A screenshot of the virtual reality setting with the patient in a hospital bed and his wife sitting next to him.
Students can interact virtually with a patient and his wife.

The project has been developed as a ‘proof of concept’ and the next step is to test and evaluate it in a larger group of students.

Dr Carolan said: “I certainly think this technology could be rolled out to a wide range of health and social care professionals.

“For example, healthcare assistants working in care home settings play a key role in supporting patients and families at end-of-life.

“Another wider application of such technology might be developing learning resources for the general public to promote and support conversations about death and dying.”

Helping to prepare students

Sam Thomas, a third-year student based at the centre of health science in Inverness, says the training can help prepare students before they face end-of-life conversations in clinical practice.

He said: “I think this idea of simulating practice through VR allows students to become aware of the variety of approaches that can be taken for these difficult conversations around palliative care.

“It means they can try different approaches and see which works better.”

He says the VR training can provide more realistic feedback than exercises with colleagues pretending to be patients.

Anne Widdop wants to transform online learning.

Sam added: “It’s a really innovative and novel approach to learning.

“I believe VR has a huge role to play in the future of healthcare education”.

Anne Widdop, CEO and founder of The VR Hive, said: “My vision is to transform online learning using cutting edge technology like AI and immersive technology to enable students to really experience situations, and interact with the content, that way they will learn so much more.”

“It is a really exciting time to be working on the evolution of education and I can’t thank the staff and students at UHI for their input.”

You might also like:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]