Ambulance crews called to A835 Tore roundabout crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ambulance crews called to A835 Tore roundabout crash

By Denny Andonova
April 21, 2022, 9:19 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:57 am
Police were called to the scene of an incident on the A9 this morning.
Police were called to the scene of an incident on the A9 this morning.

Paramedics have been called to a two-vehicle crash near the A835 Tore roundabout at the junction with the A9 Inverness to Dingwall road.

Police were called to an incident on the A853 towards Conon Bridge and Dingwall at around 7.50am.

Officers confirmed ambulance crews also attended, however it is not yet know if anybody suffered any injuries.

Stagecoach earlier reported the road was blocked in both directions and warned travellers of potential delays to their services in that area.

Traffic Scotland has reported the road was cleared at about 9.30am.

A spokeswoman for police said: “Officers were called to a two vehicle crash on the A835 at the Tore Roundabout at around 7.50am on Thursday, April 21.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service attended.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]