Ambulance crews called to A835 Tore roundabout crash

Paramedics have been called to a two-vehicle crash near the A835 Tore roundabout at the junction with the A9 Inverness to Dingwall road.

Police were called to an incident on the A853 towards Conon Bridge and Dingwall at around 7.50am.

Officers confirmed ambulance crews also attended, however it is not yet know if anybody suffered any injuries.

Due to an RTC(non Stagecoach) on the A9 at Tore roundabout, the A835 towards Conon Bridge and Dingwall is currently blocked in both directions. A local diversion is in place. However, service 27 are liable to suffer delays. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause pic.twitter.com/lEJySirgS7 — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) April 21, 2022

Stagecoach earlier reported the road was blocked in both directions and warned travellers of potential delays to their services in that area.

Traffic Scotland has reported the road was cleared at about 9.30am.

A spokeswoman for police said: “Officers were called to a two vehicle crash on the A835 at the Tore Roundabout at around 7.50am on Thursday, April 21.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service attended.”