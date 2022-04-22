Temperatures to hit 19C today: What’s weekend weather like for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temperatures are set to soar to 19C today – with the west seeing the best of the weekend weather.

The overall picture across the north, north-east and islands is dry, with sunshine for most areas by late afternoon.

The Met Office has said Shetland will see the coldest weather with only 9C, with Aberdeen temperatures feeling fairly cool at 11C in the city.

Aberdeen

Dry today with some sunshine, chance of north coast haar.

Sunny today with temperatures reaching 11C, but will feel cooler.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the Moray coast until afternoon. Chilly on the Aberdeenshire coast but becoming warmer inland. Maximum temperature 14C.

It'll be a cloudier start to Friday for many and it will feel a little cooler and breezier than Thursday too. Though by lunchtime most of northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland can expect plenty of spring #sunshine pic.twitter.com/WqEFHuM5Cc — Met Office (@metoffice) April 21, 2022

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine this evening. The rest of the night will remain dry with some haar developing along northern coastal areas. Chilly inland, slight frost through Deeside. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar may linger along northern coastal areas into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

Aberdeenshire

Ballater: Sunny with temperatures reaching 15C

Braemar: Sunny with temperatures reaching 14C

Fraserburgh: Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. A high of 9C.

Dry today with some sunshine, chance of north coast haar.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the Moray coast until afternoon. Chilly on the Aberdeenshire coast but becoming warmer inland. Maximum temperature 14C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine this evening. The rest of the night will remain dry with some haar developing along northern coastal areas. Chilly inland, slight frost through Deeside. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar may linger along northern coastal areas into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

Argyll

Dry with some warm sunshine today.

Oban: Maximum temperature of 19C by mid to late afternoon.

Inveraray: A high of 17C by 2pm lasting for the afternoon.

Today: Overnight low cloud burning off to be dry with some good spells of warm sunshine. Maximum temperature 19C.

Tonight: Dry with some late sunshine this evening. The rest of the night will remain dry with patchy low cloud developing across the east but remaining clear elsewhere. Minimum temperature 4C.

There's a few showers in Friday's #4cast Take a look at the details and find out if you could see some #rain pic.twitter.com/NMRTpsrFeD — Met Office (@metoffice) April 21, 2022

Saturday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some warm sunny periods, best of the sunshine in the northwest. Maximum temperature 16C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Chance of an overnight frost in the north.

Highlands

Dry with some sunshine today.

Fort William: Sunny with highs of 17C.

Inverness: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, high of 10C.

Nairn: Mist changing to overcast by late morning, high of 11C.

Wick: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, high of 14C.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the northeast coast into the afternoon. Warm in the west. Maximum temperature 16C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine in places this evening. Low cloud and mist will return to northern and eastern coastal areas, and into the Great Glen. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Dry with some spells of sunshine, although low cloud may linger along northern and eastern coastal areas. Remaining warm in the west. Maximum temperature 16C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

Moray

Dry today with some sunshine, chance of north coast haar.

Elgin: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening, a high of 11C.

Burghead: Overcast until late afternoon with a high of 10C.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the Moray coast until afternoon. Chilly on the Aberdeenshire coast but becoming warmer inland. Maximum temperature 14C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine this evening. The rest of the night will remain dry with some haar developing along northern coastal areas. Chilly inland, slight frost through Deeside. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar may linger along northern coastal areas into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

Orkney

Dry today, some low cloud around.

Kirkwall: Overcast changing to sunny in the afternoon. High of 10C.

Today: A dry day with variable amounts of cloud and some brighter spells. Low cloud and mist may linger at times, more especially across Orkney. Brisk northeasterly winds across Shetland, easing this afternoon. Maximum temperature 10C.

Tonight: Dry this evening, perhaps with some sunshine. Then dry for the rest of the night with some low cloud and chance of fog across Orkney. Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday: A dry day with some low cloud, but some brighter spells breaking through especially towards western coasts. Maximum temperature 10C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Little change, staying largely dry with bright spells and some low cloud at times. Light winds.

Shetland

Dry today, some low cloud around.

Lerwick: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, high of 9C.

Today: A dry day with variable amounts of cloud and some brighter spells. Brisk northeasterly winds across Shetland, easing this afternoon. Maximum temperature 10C.

Tonight: Dry this evening, perhaps with some sunshine. Then dry for the rest of the night. Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday: A dry day with some low cloud, but some brighter spells breaking through especially towards western coasts. Maximum temperature 10C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Little change, staying largely dry with bright spells and some low cloud at times. Light winds.

Western Isles

Dry with some sunshine today. Haar lingering in the northeast.

Barra: Sunny with highs of 12C

Stornoway: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning, high of 11C.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the northeast coast into the afternoon. Low cloud may also linger across northern Harris into the early afternoon. Warm in the west. Maximum temperature 16C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine in places this evening. Low cloud and mist will return to northern and eastern coastal areas, and into the Great Glen. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Dry with some spells of sunshine, although low cloud may linger along northern and eastern coastal areas. Remaining warm in the west. Maximum temperature 16C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.