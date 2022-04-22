Temperatures to hit 19C today: What’s weekend weather like for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Temperatures to hit 19C today: What’s weekend weather like for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands?

By Louise Glen
April 22, 2022, 7:29 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 9:24 am
The warmest weather will be in Oban. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Temperatures are set to soar to 19C today – with the west seeing the best of the weekend weather.

The overall picture across the north, north-east and islands is dry, with sunshine for most areas by late afternoon.

The Met Office has said Shetland will see the coldest weather with only 9C, with Aberdeen temperatures feeling fairly cool at 11C in the city.

Aberdeen

Businesses in Belmont Street embraced the relaxed rules during the pandemic, putting up tents and taking to the pavement. There are hopes a permanent cafe culture can comoe out of the disruption. Picture by Jim Irvine/DCT Media.
Dry today with some sunshine, chance of north coast haar.

Sunny today with temperatures reaching 11C, but will feel cooler.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the Moray coast until afternoon. Chilly on the Aberdeenshire coast but becoming warmer inland. Maximum temperature 14C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine this evening. The rest of the night will remain dry with some haar developing along northern coastal areas. Chilly inland, slight frost through Deeside. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar may linger along northern coastal areas into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

Aberdeenshire

Braemar named one of the best places to live in the UK.
Braemar.

Ballater: Sunny with temperatures reaching 15C

Braemar: Sunny with temperatures reaching 14C

Fraserburgh: Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. A high of 9C.

Dry today with some sunshine, chance of north coast haar.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the Moray coast until afternoon. Chilly on the Aberdeenshire coast but becoming warmer inland. Maximum temperature 14C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine this evening. The rest of the night will remain dry with some haar developing along northern coastal areas. Chilly inland, slight frost through Deeside. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar may linger along northern coastal areas into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

Argyll

Dry with some warm sunshine today.

Oban.

Oban: Maximum temperature of 19C by mid to late afternoon.

Inveraray: A high of 17C by 2pm lasting for the afternoon.

Today: Overnight low cloud burning off to be dry with some good spells of warm sunshine. Maximum temperature 19C.

Tonight: Dry with some late sunshine this evening. The rest of the night will remain dry with patchy low cloud developing across the east but remaining clear elsewhere. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some warm sunny periods, best of the sunshine in the northwest. Maximum temperature 16C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Chance of an overnight frost in the north.

Highlands

Dry with some sunshine today.

Inverlochy Castle Hotel, Fort William. Supplied by Inverlochy Castle Hotel.

Fort William: Sunny with highs of 17C.

Inverness: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, high of 10C.

Nairn: Mist changing to overcast by late morning, high of 11C.

Wick: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, high of 14C.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the northeast coast into the afternoon. Warm in the west. Maximum temperature 16C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine in places this evening. Low cloud and mist will return to northern and eastern coastal areas, and into the Great Glen. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Dry with some spells of sunshine, although low cloud may linger along northern and eastern coastal areas. Remaining warm in the west. Maximum temperature 16C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

Moray

Dry today with some sunshine, chance of north coast haar.

Cocktails from the Bootlegger’s Bothy in Burghead, Moray? Supplied by Bootlegger’s Bothy / The Bothy Bistro.

Elgin: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening, a high of 11C.

Burghead: Overcast until late afternoon with a high of 10C.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the Moray coast until afternoon. Chilly on the Aberdeenshire coast but becoming warmer inland. Maximum temperature 14C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine this evening. The rest of the night will remain dry with some haar developing along northern coastal areas. Chilly inland, slight frost through Deeside. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar may linger along northern coastal areas into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

Orkney

Dry today, some low cloud around.

Orkney will be overcast to begin with.

Kirkwall: Overcast changing to sunny in the afternoon. High of 10C.

Today: A dry day with variable amounts of cloud and some brighter spells. Low cloud and mist may linger at times, more especially across Orkney. Brisk northeasterly winds across Shetland, easing this afternoon. Maximum temperature 10C.

Tonight: Dry this evening, perhaps with some sunshine. Then dry for the rest of the night with some low cloud and chance of fog across Orkney. Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday: A dry day with some low cloud, but some brighter spells breaking through especially towards western coasts. Maximum temperature 10C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Little change, staying largely dry with bright spells and some low cloud at times. Light winds.

Shetland

Dry today, some low cloud around.

Lerwick harbour in Shetland. Shutterstock.

Lerwick: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, high of 9C.

Today: A dry day with variable amounts of cloud and some brighter spells. Brisk northeasterly winds across Shetland, easing this afternoon. Maximum temperature 10C.

Tonight: Dry this evening, perhaps with some sunshine. Then dry for the rest of the night. Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday: A dry day with some low cloud, but some brighter spells breaking through especially towards western coasts. Maximum temperature 10C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Little change, staying largely dry with bright spells and some low cloud at times. Light winds.

Western Isles

Dry with some sunshine today. Haar lingering in the northeast.

Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra.

Barra: Sunny with highs of 12C

Stornoway: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning, high of 11C.

Today: Dry with some good spells of sunshine. Overnight haar mostly burning off, but may linger along the northeast coast into the afternoon. Low cloud may also linger across northern Harris into the early afternoon. Warm in the west. Maximum temperature 16C.

Tonight: Dry, some late sunshine in places this evening. Low cloud and mist will return to northern and eastern coastal areas, and into the Great Glen. Minimum temperature 4C.

Saturday: Dry with some spells of sunshine, although low cloud may linger along northern and eastern coastal areas. Remaining warm in the west. Maximum temperature 16C.

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny periods. Some haar at times along the North Sea coast. Patchy frost overnight.

