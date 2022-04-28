Partner of fish farm worker crushed by boats makes International Workers’ Memorial Day pledge to ‘fight like hell for the living’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Partner of fish farm worker crushed by boats makes International Workers’ Memorial Day pledge to ‘fight like hell for the living’

By Louise Glen
April 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Clive Hendry died in an accident at a Highland fish farm in February 2020. Picture supplied by Catriona Lockhart
Clive Hendry died in an accident at a Highland fish farm in February 2020. Picture supplied by Catriona Lockhart

The partner of a fish farm worker who died after being crushed between two boats has made a call for big business to put peoples’ lives before company profits.

Clive Hendry, 58, had stepped from the deck of the moving boat to the barge’s access ladder when the accident happened at a salmon farm at Ardintoul, Glenshiel in 2020.

A colleague tried to grab him and stop the 58-year-old from entering the water, but he slipped out of his lifejacket.

Marine accident investigators later ordered fish farm operators Mowi to make a number of safety improvements.

Now his partner is using International Workers’ Memorial Day to call for changes in legislation to make sure those working at sea have all the training they need to avoid further tragedy.

Catriona Lockhart, from Dornie, will address the crowd at the Inverness and District Trades Union Councils memorial event on Huntly Street at 12.30pm today.

‘Clive loved his beloved fish farm’

Ms Lockhart wants to see changes to maritime law that will make sure man overboard and boat-to-boat transfers are discussed between crews at least every three months, and at monthly tool box talks.

During what is likely to be an emotional address, Ms Lockhart will say: “I am here today on International Workers’ Memorial Day to remember the dead and to lay a wreath for my partner of 28 years Clive Hendry.

“Clive worked for a giant salmon producer for more than 12 years on the Ardintoul site by Kyle of Lochalsh.

“Clive was the assistant manager and was regarded as a hard-working member of the team and was respected for his experience. Clive loved his beloved fish farm.”

Catriona Lockhart will speak at a ceremony in Inverness today about what should change in light of the death of her partner Clive Hendry.

After reading the Marine Accident Investigation Board report into Mr Hendry’s death, she feels much can be done to improve the safety of those working at sea.

She will continue: “On February 18 2020 Clive was finishing a chemical treatment on a pen of salmon. He finished this treatment and asked the skipper of one of the work boats the Beinn Na Caillich to take him to the feed barge for his lunch.

“This was to be Clive’s last and final voyage.

“There was a fender missing on the feed barge. It had been reported but not replaced so the skipper decided to do the touch and go method which they did regularly.

“Clive stepped across to the access ladder of the feed barge and the Beinn Na Caillich crushed him against the barge.

“Clive was shouting for help while hanging on to the ladders for his life.

“A member of his team came and tried to help, but instead pulled his life jacket off by mistake. Clive fell into the loch.”

‘Clive had no chance’

The MAIB report ruled Mr Hendry died from drowning after being crushed between the boat and the barge.

Ms Lockhart believes that there are very few regulations around the implementation and training of fish farm works and she is calling for regular man overboard routines on boats – and that companies must ensure its workers have the very best life jackets that meet the highest of national standards.

“Clive had no chance,” she will say.

“It haunts me that Clive could have been saved if marine laws were tightened so that big companies put their staff’s lives before profit.

“I am here today to remember the dead, and to fight like hell for the living.

“On February 18 my life ended as my everything walked out our kitchen door off to work. I am only in my second year in my fight for justice and to work for change in the workplace for my Clive.”

‘They fight for the dead, and the living’

She will thank Scottish Hazards, which provides free information, advice and training on workplace safety, for their support so far.

“They fight for the dead, and the living,” she shall tell the crowd.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through this living hell.

“We need to stop death in the workplace.”

Munro Ross, treasurer of Inverness and District Trades Union Council, said the story of Ms Lockhart’s battle to get appropriate recognition for the need to strengthen corporate manslaughter laws and health and safety laws was very strong and sad.

“Workers’ Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember those who went to work and either did not return due to death, or who suffered a severe illness or injury,” he said.

