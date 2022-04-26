The Anthill Mob come to rescue of hairy climate-hero ants in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The Anthill Mob come to rescue of hairy climate-hero ants in the Highlands

By Louise Glen
April 26, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 2:31 pm
The Anthill Mob - Meg and Chris Mellish. Picture by Ross Watson.
The Anthill Mob - Meg and Chris Mellish. Picture by Ross Watson.

A group of volunteers nicknamed “The Anthill Mob” have rushed to the rescue of climate-hero ants under threat from an invasive non-native plant.

Hairy wood ants boost the carbon absorption of woodland, but risk being overwhelmed by Gaultheria shallon, a garden plant that has gone wild to become a serious pest in Scottish woodlands.

Over the winter, volunteers Chris and Meg Mellish surveyed the nests of hairy wood ants at Woodland Trust Scotland’s Ledmore and Migdale woods in Sutherland.

More than 50 anthills were found, but the survey also revealed an immediate threat to the insects.

The Anthill Mob have been fighting to save the hairy wood ant. Picture by Alexander Arctic Photo.

Site manager Ross Watson said: “Some of these newly discovered nests were surrounded by an invasive garden plant, Gaultheria shallon that is also threatening parts of the oakwood.

“The ants prefer sunny open glades that are south facing and so does the plant. If left unchecked, it forms dense thickets that exclude native vegetation. It would overwhelm our ant nests too if we let it.”

“This is a great example of how biodiverse ancient woodlands can capture and store more carbon. It is not just about the trees but about the soil and the various forms of life they support.”

Vital role of volunteers

He added: “This is also a great example of the vital role our volunteers play in managing these sites. Without the time and care from Chris, Meg and the others these nests may well have been lost.”

Mr and Mrs Mellish were joined by more helpers to become a Gaultheria clearance squad known as The Anthill Mob.

This spring they have been manually removing the plant from around the anthills. Woodland Trust Scotland hopes to eradicate the plant eventually, but it will likely need repeated attacks to finally clear it.

An anthill at Ledmore and Migdale. Picture by Alexander Arctic Photo

The common garden plant spreads to the wild when birds eat its berries, passing the seeds out in their droppings.

Once one plant is established it spreads via underground stems.

What is the hairy wood ant?

The hairy wood ant (Formica lugubris) collects large quantities of honeydew from sap sucking aphids in trees.

This honeydew is a major source of carbohydrate for the adult workers and represents a significant input of carbon into soils in forests where they live.

An anthill at Ledmore and Migdale. Photo by Ross Watson

A close relative of the hairy wood ant has been shown to account for up to 39kg of carbon per hectare per year.

Aside from their carbon capturing role, wood ants are a keystone species affecting many other organisms.

They remove insect pest species from trees and provide food for other animals including capercaillie and badgers.

The anthill at Ledmore and Migdale. Picture by Alexander Arctic Photo

Wood ants eat a variety of other insects including caterpillars and beetles, but the bulk of their diet is made up of honeydew they “milk” from aphids. In return the ants protect the aphids from predators.

Wood ants are commonly seen moving up the trunks of pine trees to collect honeydew from pine aphids living high in the canopy.

Ledmore and Migdale is the most northerly Woodland Trust site in the UK.

It was once part of Andrew Carnegie’s Skibo Estate and lies around the small village of Spinningdale, on the shore of the Dornoch Firth.

