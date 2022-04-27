Orkney health board to view first whistleblowing report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Orkney health board to view first whistleblowing report

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
April 27, 2022, 6:00 am
The Balfour hospital in Kirkwall.
The Balfour hospital in Kirkwall.

Later this week, the board of NHS Orkney will look at the authority’s first annual whistleblowing report.

Prepared by the head of assurance and improvement, the report shows that two concerns were raised and dealt with over the last year – albeit with the investigations taking more time than hoped.

The national whistleblowing standards came into force in NHS Scotland one year ago.  They set out how the NHS has to address any issues marked as a “whistleblowing concern.”

The standards can apply to a range of issues – from patient care and safety, to fraud or abuse of authority.

Any organisation delivering a service on behalf of NHS Scotland must also abide by them.

NHS Orkney finds two areas for improvement

The report contains little detail as to the exact issues raised within NHS Orkney. However, it says, as a result of them being looked into, two areas that could be improved were found.

These were:

  • the use of risk assessments as part of care planning within the inpatient areas
  • refreshing the discharge policy for Kirkwall’s Balfour Hospital

The former of these has seen improvements completed, while progress is being made on the second.

Of the original complaints raised, both were closed after investigation. One was partially upheld and the other was not upheld.

However, both took longer to deal with than hoped, requiring extensions to the timescales.

The investigation process wasn’t completed within the 20-day time frame for either concern and the average timescale was 70 days.

Report says extended timescale allowed for ‘thorough investigation’

The report says this allowed for a “thorough investigation in line with standards.”

The acknowledgment of one of the concerns also fell outside the five-day reporting period. This was because a whistleblowing email inbox was being monitored by two members of staff who ended up being absent at the same time.

The report says this problem is now sorted, with a system of cover introduced.

The report also showed that 126 members of staff with NHS Orkney have carried out their whistleblowing training, with 27 more in the process.

The NHS Orkney board will meet on Thursday April 28. The members will be invited to take assurance from the report.

