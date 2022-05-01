Mustang driver taken to hospital following Spean Bridge bridge crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mustang driver taken to hospital following Spean Bridge bridge crash

By Ellie Milne
May 1, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: May 1, 2022, 12:26 pm
Officers are appealing for information on the one-car crash.
The driver of a Ford Mustang has been taken to hospital after a one-car crash at Spean Bridge.

The car went off the A82 Inverness to Fort William road at about 5.40pm on Saturday, just north of the Commando Memorial Monument.

The driver was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William to be assessed, and the passenger was not injured.

Police have now appealing for anyone who saw the “distinctive” car in the moments leading up to the crash to come forward.

PC Mary Boyd said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish how this crash happened and would appeal for anyone who was in the area last night to think back – this is a distinctive looking car and it would have stood out.

“You may also have dash-cam footage which can help us – we urge you to check and get in touch with police via 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2784 of April 30.

