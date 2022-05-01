Mustang driver taken to hospital following Spean Bridge bridge crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The driver of a Ford Mustang has been taken to hospital after a one-car crash at Spean Bridge.

The car went off the A82 Inverness to Fort William road at about 5.40pm on Saturday, just north of the Commando Memorial Monument.

The driver was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William to be assessed, and the passenger was not injured.

Police have now appealing for anyone who saw the “distinctive” car in the moments leading up to the crash to come forward.

PC Mary Boyd said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish how this crash happened and would appeal for anyone who was in the area last night to think back – this is a distinctive looking car and it would have stood out.

“You may also have dash-cam footage which can help us – we urge you to check and get in touch with police via 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2784 of April 30.