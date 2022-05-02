Ceilidh King celebrates royal honour with special Inverness show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ceilidh King celebrates royal honour with special Inverness show

By Louise Glen
May 2, 2022, 1:20 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 3:12 pm
Fergie MacDonald will be celebrating his 85th year with an MBE and a live gig in Inverness. Picture supplied by Hannah Innes.
Ceilidh King Fergie MacDonald is planning to celebrate his MBE with an unforgettable concert in Inverness this month.

The accordionist has been playing music for nearly 70 years and has inspired generations of traditional musicians.

He was included in the 2021 New Year Honour’s list for services to traditional music, and now, a year on, will receive his medal during a private family ceremony at Eden Court on May 20.

But, wanting to share his success with fans, he plans to celebrate the honour with an all-star musical line-up for a memorable Highland party.

A Highland folk legend

He will be performing some of the most popular tunes from the recorded.

The Highland folk legend, accordionist and bandleader will also be “in conversation” with BBC Radio Scotland presenter and musician Gary Innes, talking about his remarkable journey in music and his personal life.

Now 85-years old, and currently recovering from a significant knee operation, the iconic bandleader and musician will be the oldest person to ever have headlined Eden Court’s Empire Theatre.

Mr MacDonald said: “Getting an MBE is such a huge honour and I am delighted to be sharing the achievement with my family, the fantastic band members who I have worked with for so many years and the amazing audiences who have supported me over the decades.

‘It will be fantastic’

“It will be such a special night at Eden Court and an iconic moment to be the oldest person to have ever headlined the venue.

“It will be fantastic to take a wander into the past revisiting my musical highlights on the day that I am recognised for this prestigious award.”

Scottish national treasure

Musician and shinty player Gary Innes said: “Fergie is a legend in his own right and is without doubt a Scottish national treasure.

“It is terrific to see him receive an award as prestigious as an MBE and the respect and affection he has gained is so richly deserved and for many felt long overdue.

“I’m looking forward to once again getting the chance to sit down beside the Ceilidh King on stage to get a chat about his life and what shenanigans he has got up to throughout nearly seven decades as a band leader.”

Mr MacDonald will be joined onstage by musicians Allan Henderson, Iain MacFarlane, Addie Harper, drummer Hugh MacCallum, plus a host of special guests.

Tickets for the Fergie MacDonald MBE Party are available at here.

