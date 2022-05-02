Ceilidh King celebrates royal honour with special Inverness show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ceilidh King Fergie MacDonald is planning to celebrate his MBE with an unforgettable concert in Inverness this month.

The accordionist has been playing music for nearly 70 years and has inspired generations of traditional musicians.

He was included in the 2021 New Year Honour’s list for services to traditional music, and now, a year on, will receive his medal during a private family ceremony at Eden Court on May 20.

But, wanting to share his success with fans, he plans to celebrate the honour with an all-star musical line-up for a memorable Highland party.

A Highland folk legend

He will be performing some of the most popular tunes from the recorded.

The Highland folk legend, accordionist and bandleader will also be “in conversation” with BBC Radio Scotland presenter and musician Gary Innes, talking about his remarkable journey in music and his personal life.

Now 85-years old, and currently recovering from a significant knee operation, the iconic bandleader and musician will be the oldest person to ever have headlined Eden Court’s Empire Theatre.

Mr MacDonald said: “Getting an MBE is such a huge honour and I am delighted to be sharing the achievement with my family, the fantastic band members who I have worked with for so many years and the amazing audiences who have supported me over the decades.

‘It will be fantastic’

“It will be such a special night at Eden Court and an iconic moment to be the oldest person to have ever headlined the venue.

“It will be fantastic to take a wander into the past revisiting my musical highlights on the day that I am recognised for this prestigious award.”

Scottish national treasure

Musician and shinty player Gary Innes said: “Fergie is a legend in his own right and is without doubt a Scottish national treasure.

“It is terrific to see him receive an award as prestigious as an MBE and the respect and affection he has gained is so richly deserved and for many felt long overdue.

“I’m looking forward to once again getting the chance to sit down beside the Ceilidh King on stage to get a chat about his life and what shenanigans he has got up to throughout nearly seven decades as a band leader.”

Mr MacDonald will be joined onstage by musicians Allan Henderson, Iain MacFarlane, Addie Harper, drummer Hugh MacCallum, plus a host of special guests.

Tickets for the Fergie MacDonald MBE Party are available at here.