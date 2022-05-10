Can I remove this gull nest from my roof? And four other important gull related questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can I remove this gull nest from my roof? And four other important gull related questions

By Louise Glen
May 10, 2022, 6:00 am
A gull sitting on a nest.
A gull happily in its nest in Elgin. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

It is that time of year again – when your washing goes out on the line and the neighbourhood gulls use it as target practice.

If you are thinking about ways to reduce the nuisance of gulls, here is what you can do about gull nests, and stay within the law.

All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

This makes it illegal to intentionally or, in Scotland and Northern Ireland, recklessly injure or kill any gull or damage or destroy an active nest or its contents.

So, can I remove a gull nest?

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, it is illegal to prevent birds from accessing their nest.

The Scottish SPCA make it very clear that it is illegal to remove a bird nest that is in use or under construction.

 

That means when birds are actively in the area making a nest, or being near the nest.

There does not have to be eggs in the nest – just that the gulls are attempting to make the nest.

When is the gull nesting season over?

You will be able to remove the gull nest outside the breeding season, between September and March.

Nature Scot outlines that: “Clearing of nesting material from areas where gulls have previously nested and caused problems in the past is very important in terms of good roof maintenance and management to prevent problems such a blocked drain pipes and gutters and could possibly reduce the attractiveness of a site for birds to nest in future.”

Birds nest throughout spring and summer and some birds will nest more than once during that time.

An artificial nesting box will help you control where birds nest the following year.

What if a gull dive bombs me?

Gulls attempting to catch food thrown in the air by visitors to the beach. Photo by STR/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

The Scottish SPCA says: “We are aware that gulls often become aggressive when trying to protect their young or nests.

“All species of gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act which prevents anyone from injuring or killing them and damaging or destroying an active nest.

“Once nesting season is finished, the gulls will move on.”

One suggestion to protect yourself when the birds are on the nest is to use an open umbrella.

Once they have moved in, the gull has a right in law to be a neighbour of yours.

I am at my wit’s end!

Should the birds pose a risk to public safety or health, you should contact your local council.

Local authorities can deal with each case on an individual basis to determine if the gulls need to be removed or humanely destroyed.

Simple nuisance or minor damage to property are not legally sanctioned reasons to kill gulls.

Gulls taking over the rooftops.

Can I kill gulls, or destroy their eggs?

Licences can be issued for you to remove a gull nest or even for birds to be killed if there is no non-lethal solution to prevent serious damage to agriculture, the spread of disease, to preserve public health and safety and air safety, or to conserve other wild birds.

Anyone considering action against any gull must first consult Nature Scot for the current licence terms and conditions.

Actions outside the terms and conditions of a general licence or those which have not been permitted by any other individual licences are criminal offences.

What about those four other facts?

  1. There is no such breed as a seagull. Are you shocked? Seagulls do not exist – but herring gulls, common gulls and laughing gulls do exist.
  2. Gulls can live for 15 years. So yes, they do remember you, and they do take aim at your washing.
  3. Gulls are very clever. They learn, remember and even pass on behaviours, such as stamping their feet in a group to imitate rainfall and trick earthworms to come to the surface.
  4. A small claw halfway up their lower leg enables them to sit and roost on high ledges without being blown off.

