Coastguard successfully rescues fallen 74-year-old walker from communication ‘black spot’ By Lauren Robertson May 10, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 2:34 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stornoway Coastguard successfully coordinated the rescue of a fallen walker despite him being in a “communication black spot”. The 74-year-old male was walking alone on a coastal path between Lochbuie and Carsaig on the Isle of Mull just before 11am when he fell. His call to the coastguard initially went through to teams in Belfast but they soon directed it back to Stornoway who sent a lifeboat from Oban and teams from Craignure and Ross of Mull. A spokesman from Stornoway Coastguard said the man has a suspected broken arm. The rescue was difficult to coordinate as the man was described as being in a “communication black spot”, but after speaking to the man he was able to give the coastguard his exact location. A helicopter was called in to airlift the casualty to Oban airfield where an ambulance was waiting to take him to hospital. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Teenager, father and dog rescued by Coastguard in double mission off Ardnamurchan Coastguard helicopters sent to rescue crew from offshore installation near Shetland after fire reported Man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped rescuing dog from Western Isles sea wreck Watch as Stonehaven Coastguard help rescue walker ‘a finger’s grip away from certain death’