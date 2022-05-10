Coastguard successfully rescues fallen 74-year-old walker from communication ‘black spot’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stornoway Coastguard successfully coordinated the rescue of a fallen walker despite him being in a “communication black spot”.

The 74-year-old male was walking alone on a coastal path between Lochbuie and Carsaig on the Isle of Mull just before 11am when he fell.

His call to the coastguard initially went through to teams in Belfast but they soon directed it back to Stornoway who sent a lifeboat from Oban and teams from Craignure and Ross of Mull.

A spokesman from Stornoway Coastguard said the man has a suspected broken arm.

The rescue was difficult to coordinate as the man was described as being in a “communication black spot”, but after speaking to the man he was able to give the coastguard his exact location.

A helicopter was called in to airlift the casualty to Oban airfield where an ambulance was waiting to take him to hospital.