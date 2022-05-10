Drone footage shows the scale of wildfire damage at Balmacara Estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This drone footage shows the true scale of the recent wildfare at a Highland estate.

Around two miles of land at Balmacara Estate was destroyed in the wake of a fierce wildfire last month.

Fire crews from 11 stations battled for more than 24 hours to contain the blaze in the Kyle of Lochalsh area.

A helicopter from Skyhook Helicopter was also drafted in, to waterbomb the vast area.

A full investigation is now under way by the National Trust for Scotland as they “look to repair and replace what has been lost” at Balmacara Estate.

😢💔 The devastating aftermath of the recent wildfire across Balmacara Estate – around 5 sq km of land reduced to ash. Our attention now turns to investigating the full scale of the damage as we look to repair and replace what has been lost.#ForTheLoveOfScotland pic.twitter.com/jAgX78vLoh — National Trust for Scotland (@N_T_S) May 10, 2022

Drone footage captured by the estate owners has now been released on social media to highlight the level of devastation they are facing.

In the 41 second clip, viewers can observe the scale of the damage with around two miles of land reduced to ash.

The large wildfire affected several thousand acres of trees, moor and common grazings across the land, located between Balmacara and Kyle of Lochalsh.

NTS facing significant financial implications

Charity bosses admitted that the financial implications of the disaster would have a major knock-on impact on the charity.

They estimated that rescue efforts would cost them in the region of £20,000 following the need for a helicopter to disperse the flames.