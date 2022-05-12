Heavy rain to delay A86 roadworks at Loch Laggan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heavy rain to delay A86 roadworks at Loch Laggan

By Louise Glen
May 12, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 4:15 pm
Road works on the A86 have been delayed.

Poor weather has forced contractors to “pause” surface improvements on the A86 Spean Bridge to Kingussie road at Loch Laggan.

The work was due to be completed at the loch by 6am today allowing another stretch of road, at Cillie Choiril, to be started this evening for five days – but, heavy rain has put paid to the plans.

Work has been rescheduled and will now be completed by Thursday, May 19.

Where are the road works?

Road works at the A86 at Loch Laggan. Picture shows; A86. A86. Supplied by Google.
  • A86 west of Lochaber boundary (Loch Laggan) – Sunday May 15 (one night)
    Traffic management will remain the same as originally programmed, a full road closure will be implemented between 8pm and 6am to allow the works to be undertaken safely.  As there is no suitable diversion route available, amnesties will be provided at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am, and 4am. During these times vehicles will be safely escorted through the site under a 10mph convoy traffic management system.
Road works at the A86 at Cille Choiril. Picture supplied by Google.
  • A86 Cille Choiril – Monday 16 to Thursday 19 May (four nights)
    Due to the narrow carriageway widths at this location, the A86 will be closed between 8pm and 6am to protect roadworkers and road users. As there is no suitable diversion route available, amnesties will be provided at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am, and 4am each night. During these times vehicles will be safely escorted through the site under a 10mph convoy traffic management system.

A Bear Scotland spokesman said: “The A86 will be open during the daytime, with a 30mph speed limit in place to ensure vehicles can safely pass through the works area on a temporary road surface, and emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.

“All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the programmed changes.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland .org, twitter at @trafficscotland or via the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

