Heavy rain to delay A86 roadworks at Loch Laggan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poor weather has forced contractors to “pause” surface improvements on the A86 Spean Bridge to Kingussie road at Loch Laggan.

The work was due to be completed at the loch by 6am today allowing another stretch of road, at Cillie Choiril, to be started this evening for five days – but, heavy rain has put paid to the plans.

Work has been rescheduled and will now be completed by Thursday, May 19.

Where are the road works?

A86 west of Lochaber boundary (Loch Laggan) – Sunday May 15 (one night)

Traffic management will remain the same as originally programmed, a full road closure will be implemented between 8pm and 6am to allow the works to be undertaken safely. As there is no suitable diversion route available, amnesties will be provided at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am, and 4am. During these times vehicles will be safely escorted through the site under a 10mph convoy traffic management system.

A86 Cille Choiril – Monday 16 to Thursday 19 May (four nights)

Due to the narrow carriageway widths at this location, the A86 will be closed between 8pm and 6am to protect roadworkers and road users. As there is no suitable diversion route available, amnesties will be provided at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, midnight, 2am, and 4am each night. During these times vehicles will be safely escorted through the site under a 10mph convoy traffic management system.

A Bear Scotland spokesman said: “The A86 will be open during the daytime, with a 30mph speed limit in place to ensure vehicles can safely pass through the works area on a temporary road surface, and emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.

“All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the programmed changes.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland .org, twitter at @trafficscotland or via the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.