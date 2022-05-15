Culbokie Nursery staff ‘dismissive’ towards children, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Culbokie Nursery staff ‘dismissive’ towards children, report finds

By Ross Hempseed
May 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Culbokie Care Report
Culbokie Nursery School near Dingwall. Supplied by Google Maps.

Inspectors have ordered a Highland nursery make improvements after finding staff were “dismissive” towards youngsters.

Culbokie Nursery, near Dingwall, has been ranked as “unsatisfactory” following an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate earlier this year.

The nursery, overseen by the Highland Council, cares for up to 24 children throughout the week.

During the visit, inspectors noted some concern about the way staff acted towards the children.

They found that staff were dismissive and behaved negatively towards them, and that they did not ensure they were in a controlled, safe environment.

Children ‘ignored’

The report ranked the nursery as:

  • Quality of care and support: Unsatisfactory
  • Quality of environment: Weak
  • Quality of staffing: Unsatisfactory
  • Quality of management and leadership: Unsatisfactory

The report found that staff did not provide consistent kind and nurturing interactions towards children and could be deemed dismissive.

The report stated: “Child-initiated interactions were ignored by staff on several occasions”.

Inspectors felt there was also ineffective storage of children’s medication and medical records were “poorly organised” – making it difficult to find the information about medical needs.

There were also ineffective infection control measures in place at Culbokie, with many children not sufficiently encouraged to wash their hands.

Improvements to be made

The report also revealed that mealtimes at the nursery were disorganised, with children becoming distressed.

There were also limited opportunities to promote independence and social and communication skills during meal times.

The report states: “Staff did not demonstrate an understanding of their role in promoting a safe environment.

“Children were able to freely enter an unlocked resource cupboard unsupervised, which had staff belongings within easy reach.”

Due to the weak performance of the Culbokie Nursery, several requirements have been issued by the Care Inspectorate.

By May 16, Highland Council must ensure that children’s health and wellbeing needs are being met consistently.

Up-to-date personal plans should be created for each child, outlining how best to support their journey.

Children’s medical needs must be addressed, with all medical records are updated, and medication stored safely.

By June 13, all staff employed by the service provider must have the right skills, knowledge, and experience to keep children safe and meet their needs.

Staff should also participate in training courses to help them identify issues with children in their care and help nurture individual interests.

‘Enhanced training’ to be organised

In response to the report, a Highland Council spokesman said: “A recent inspection from the Care Inspectorate has found areas which were highlighted for improvement at Culbokie Primary School Nursery.

“Therefore, we have put in place enhanced management to support the school as we look to implement changes.

“A detailed improvement plan has been created to meet all of the recommendations and requirements set out within the report from the Care Inspectorate.

“The area service team is closely monitoring the delivery of this improvement plan, and they will help to provide additional support to the school.

“Furthermore, enhanced training will be organised with staff members at
all levels. We were pleased to receive positive parent feedback during the inspection on our support towards children and our communication with parents.”

