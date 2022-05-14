Cornwall men tackle Ben Nevis carrying 82kg log

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cornwall men tackle Ben Nevis carrying 82kg log

By Michelle Henderson
May 14, 2022, 10:10 am
A team of eight men from charity Man Down Cornwall are trekking the UK's largest peak carrying an 82kg hardwood log to help end the stigma around mental health among men.
A group of men from Cornwall are on a mission to scale Ben Nevis while carrying an 82kg log to help raise awareness of men’s mental health.

A team of eight men from Cornwall-based charity Man Down Cornwall, will heave a log of hardwood up and down the UK’s highest peak today to raise funds for men’s mental health support.

The log, weighing in at 82kg, signifies the number of men who take their own lives every week in the UK.

The group are hoping their climb will help garner around £20,000 in donations.

All proceeds will be donated to the charity, which was established by Ross Jackson-Hicks and Brad Osman in 2018.

The charity offers support to men with mental health concerns by providing informal peer-support talking groups all over Cornwall.

‘This is going to be very challenging’

The team, comprising of Josh Chambers, Ross Jackson-Hicks, Tom Mason, Jake Preston, Chris Price, Paul Read, Todd Whymark and Ross Withers, set off around 8am this morning, with hopes of completing the mammoth challenge in around seven hours.

The group face a trek of around 10.6 miles of uneven terrain on the 4,400ft peak before reaching the summit.

They hope their efforts will help to raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding mental health in men, whilst reducing suicide rates across the country.

So today is the day………. The lads arrived in Scotland yesterday afternoon and after some haggis and a good nights sleep…

Posted by Man down – supporting men’s mental health on Friday, 13 May 2022

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Jackson-Hicks admits the feat is going to be huge challenge, both physically and mentally, but stresses “without risk, there is no reward.”

He said: “The 82kg signifies the number of men who take their own lives every week in the UK. That’s 12 a day – an absolutely horrific statistic.

“Through this event, we hope to raise not only money to support our work but also awareness around men’s mental health here in Cornwall, which has the third largest suicide rate in the country.

“Our organisation, Man Down, supports local men in their darkest hour. Our main aim has been, and always will be, to reduce male suicide in Cornwall.

“By talking about it, we want to squash the stigma and end the shame that is attached to men’s mental health.”

