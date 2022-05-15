Five new records set at this year’s Gordon Castle Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sun was shining as five records were smashed at the Gordon Castle Games today.

For the first time since 2019, heavyweights, athletes, pipers and dancers gathered at the Fochabers grounds to compete.

Crowds flocked to take in the traditional spectacle, as well as the other family fun including the Gordon Setter Gathering, falconry display, vintage cars and races.

Notable events that always pique the crowd’s interest are the ever-impressive caber toss and the tug o’ war.

The Gordon Castle Highland Games also feature the Scottish 28lb Weight for Distance Championships, where competitors throw a heavy weight the furthest distance.

Individuals shone their respective events with this year’s event producing five new records including Sinclair Patience who smashed the 56lb throw record.

While competitors had their eyes on the prize, visitors and families enjoyed the many stalls selling quintessential Scottish products.

These included whisky, fudge, seafood, tweed accessories and pottery from over 80 stalls both inside the Tower Hall and outside on the estate.

Look out for the school pipeband in amongst the massed bands at the Gordon Castle EstateHighland Games today! The school tartan is the giveaway! How brilliant to see them performing among such company! Posted by Gordonstoun on Sunday, 15 May 2022

Pipes filled the air as competitors took to the stage, with the massed pipe bands also entering the field throughout the afternoon.

Another unique element of the Gordon Castle Highland Games is the annual Gordon Setter gathering.

Beginning in 2019, a campaign was launched to save the dog breed, Gordon Setter, from disappearing, with owners encouraged to bring their dogs along to the event.

Results

Piping

Open Piobaireachd – Gordon Barclay

Open March – Hamish Munro

Open Strathspey and Reel – James McPetrie

Overall Champion – John MacDonald

Junior Piobaireachd, March, Strathspey and Reel and Overall Junior Champion – Jake Robertson

Highland Dancing

Primary 5 Pas de Basque – Mairi Stewart

Primary 5 PDB & HC – Arya Coleman

Primary 5 Fling & Swords – Thea Bailey

Primary 6 Pas de Basque, PDB & HC – Kayla Keith

Primary 6 Fling & Swords – Ciorstaidh MacPhee

Beginners 8 and under Fling, Sean Truibhas, Flora, Lilt & Most Points – Emily Duthie

Beginners 8 & under Swords & Reel – Ella Bailey

Beginners 9 & under Fling, Swords, S/T, Reel, Flora, Lilt & Most Points – Millie Bailey

Beginners 10 & over Fling, Swords, Reel & Most Points Chloe Powell

Beginners 10 & over S/T – Eilidh Stewart

Beginners 10 & over Flora – Eve Robertson

Beginners 10 & over Lilt – Rowan Bain

Novice 11 & under Fling – Ellie Wisnicki

Novice 11 & under Swords, S/T, Lilt & Most Points – Niamh MacPhee

Novice 11 & under Reel – Abigail Smith

Novice 11 & under Flora – Evie Parkin

Novice 12 & over Fling, S/T, Reel, Flora, Lilt & Most Points – Alexis Neville

Novice 12 & over Swords – Ciara Millsopp

Intermediate 12 & under Fling, Swords, S/T, Reel, H/P & Most Points – Harris Fraser

Intermediate 12 & under Jig – Freya Anderson

Intermediate 13 & over Fling, Swords, S/T, Reel, Jig, H/P & Most Points – Ellie Thomson-Bialy

Premier 11 & under Fling – Kali Smith

Premier 11 & under Sword & Reel – Kayde Collie

Premier 11 & under S/T, H/P & Most Points – Eilidh Smith

Premier 11 & under Jig – Ruby Spence

Premier 13 & under Fling, Swords, S/T, Reel, Jig, H/p & Most Points – Ashleigh Duncan

Premier 14 Fling & Jig – Isla Gauld

Premier 14 Swords – Isla Ross

Premier 14 S/T – Amy McRae

Premier 14 Reel, H/P & Most Points – Sophie Fraser

Premier 15 Fling & S/T – Innes McKenzie

Premier 15 Swords, Reel, Jig, H/P, Most Points – Amy Smart

Premier Adults Fling & S/T – Laura Smith

Premier Adults Swords & H/P – Dionne Rae

Premier Adults Reel, Jig & Most Points – Molly Smith

The games will feature on BBC Scotland on Thursday, May 26.