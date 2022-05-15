Biker dies in hospital following crash near Garve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Biker dies in hospital following crash near Garve

By Ross Hempseed
May 15, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 5:47 pm
motorcyclist dies
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal car crash on the A835.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Highlands.

The 52-year-old was raced to hospital after his bike collided with a Volvo XC70 near Garve, but he later died.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of the A832 Garve and A835 Inverness to Ullapool road at about 8.30am today.

The biker, who was riding a red Honda, was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries, but could not be saved.

The driver and passenger of the Volvo XC70 were uninjured.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller, of Dingwall road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We are appealing to anyone with further information or dashcam footage to contact us. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1135 of 15 May.”

