Biker dies in hospital following crash near Garve

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Highlands.

The 52-year-old was raced to hospital after his bike collided with a Volvo XC70 near Garve, but he later died.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of the A832 Garve and A835 Inverness to Ullapool road at about 8.30am today.

The biker, who was riding a red Honda, was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries, but could not be saved.

The driver and passenger of the Volvo XC70 were uninjured.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller, of Dingwall road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We are appealing to anyone with further information or dashcam footage to contact us. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1135 of 15 May.”