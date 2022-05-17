Man reported missing in Aviemore after travelling from England has been found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man reported missing in Aviemore has been traced safe and well.

Jacob Haynes was reported missing after he travelled to the Highlands from England.

The 23-year-old was last seen at Aviemore train station at 5.45pm on Monday evening.

Officers confirmed he has now been traced and thanked the public for their assistance.

Police Scotland are pleased to report that Jacob Haynes, missing in the Aviemore area has been traced safe and well.

We would like to thank any persons who have assisted in this enquiry. pic.twitter.com/V8n5AQM9fZ — Northern Police (@northernPolice) May 17, 2022