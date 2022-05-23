Shetland Islands Council elects first-ever females into top jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland Islands Council elects first-ever females into top jobs

By Chris Cromar
May 23, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 4:43 pm
Lerwick Town Hall.
Shetland Islands Council has appointed its first females into its top leadership positions, as the newly elected council met for the first time today.

Former deputy leader Emma Macdonald will take up the role of council leader, replacing Steven Coutts who stood down at the local elections.

Since structural reforms in 2011 led to the creation of the political leader position, only men have held the role, namely Josie Simpson, Gary Robinson, Cecil Smith and Mr Coutts respectively.

Shetland North councillor Ms Macdonald won the vote after beating rival candidate Stephen Leask by 11 votes to nine at the meeting held in Lerwick.

Her depute will be Gary Robinson, after councillors voted to keep the role in place.

Working together

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Ms Macdonald said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge, but I have no doubt that it will definitely be a challenge.”

“I think my hopes are that this council works together for the good of its community.

“I think we can do that, we’ve got a lot of skills and talent around the chamber, so I would hope that we could utilise that for the good of everybody in Shetland.”

Meanwhile, Andrea Manson will become Shetland’s civic leader, as she was appointed convener of the council, seeing off the challenge of Cecil Smith by eleven votes to 10.

Shetland Islands Council HQ.

She will replace Malcolm Bell who held the role from 2012 and will become the council’s seventh convener and the first female to hold the role.

Ms Macdonald said that her and Ms Manson’s appointments as the first females in their positions is “positive news for Shetland”.

Also decided at the meeting was the election of chairs and vice-chairs to the council’s committees.

Shetland Islands Council has a majority of independent councillors, holding 19 of 22 seats, with the Greens, Labour and the SNP having one each.

