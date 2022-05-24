Police attend A9 crash near Aviemore By Denny Andonova May 24, 2022, 10:37 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:52 am 0 Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the A9 Inverness to Aviemore road. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police attended an incident following reports of a crash on A9 Inverness to Aviemore road. Officers were alerted to an incident involving a van around one mile south of Aviemore at around 8.45am. The road was understood to had been closed in both directions for some time while police carried out an investigation. A police spokesman said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday, May 24, police were called to a report of a road crash on the A9 near Aviemore, involving a van. “Officers attended, however the van had left the area. Inquiries are ongoing to establish more details.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close