Police attend A9 crash near Aviemore

Police attended an incident following reports of a crash on A9 Inverness to Aviemore road.

Officers were alerted to an incident involving a van around one mile south of Aviemore at around 8.45am.

The road was understood to had been closed in both directions for some time while police carried out an investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.45am on Tuesday, May 24, police were called to a report of a road crash on the A9 near Aviemore, involving a van.

“Officers attended, however the van had left the area. Inquiries are ongoing to establish more details.”