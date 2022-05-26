Man, 25, arrested after van goes on fire in A95 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man, 25, arrested after van goes on fire in A95 crash

By Denny Andonova
May 26, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 8:32 pm
Emergency services were called to an incident on A95 Aviemore to Keith road on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to an incident on A95 Aviemore to Keith road on Thursday night.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a van crashed and caught fire on the A95 Aviemore to Keith road.

Police were alerted to an incident involving one vehicle near Boat of Garden at around 11.40pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after following reports the van had gone in flames.

One engine and one response unit attended with firefighters using a breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The road was closed for about three hours as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Officers confirmed nobody has been injured.

 

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.40pm on Wednesday, May 25, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A95 at Boat of Garten.

“There were no reports of any injuries. Officers attended and a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on the A95 near Boat of Garten by ambulance at 11.36pm on Wednesday, May 25. It involved a van on fire.

“Two appliances and one response unit were sent to the scene. Crews used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“The stop message was received at 12.30am and the last appliance left the scene at 1am.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]