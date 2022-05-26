Man, 25, arrested after van goes on fire in A95 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a van crashed and caught fire on the A95 Aviemore to Keith road.

Police were alerted to an incident involving one vehicle near Boat of Garden at around 11.40pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after following reports the van had gone in flames.

One engine and one response unit attended with firefighters using a breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The road was closed for about three hours as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Officers confirmed nobody has been injured.

NEW❗️⌚️01:04#A95 CLOSED at Boat of Garten in both directions due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services in attendance #TakeCare @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/jUCYKFeS1r — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 26, 2022

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.40pm on Wednesday, May 25, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A95 at Boat of Garten.

“There were no reports of any injuries. Officers attended and a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on the A95 near Boat of Garten by ambulance at 11.36pm on Wednesday, May 25. It involved a van on fire.

“Two appliances and one response unit were sent to the scene. Crews used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“The stop message was received at 12.30am and the last appliance left the scene at 1am.”