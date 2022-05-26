Work under way to welcome sailors into Fort William within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work under way to welcome sailors into Fort William within weeks

By Louise Glen
May 26, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:17 pm
Work is currently being undertaken to extend pontoons in Fort William town centre. Picture supplied by Fort William Marina and Shoreline Community Interest Company.
A project to bring visitors to the centre of Fort William by sea has finally got under way.

The Fort William Marina and Shoreline Community Interest Company has said “at last” a breakwater extension to pontoons is being built.

Delayed due to the pandemic and agreements from all parties, four floating concrete breakwaters are now being installed in the water next to the West End Car Park to the south of the Lochaber town.

The voluntary group has worked for a number of years to get the project to fruition.

Pontoon work is currently being undertaken to extend pontoons in Fort William town centre. Picture by Fort William Marina and Shoreline Community Interest Company.

‘Huge support’ from community

Sarah Kennedy, group secretary, said: “We are so delighted that at long last the extension to the pontoons is actually happening.

“We’ve had major challenges with obtaining licences, permissions, agreements and funding in order to progress with phase two of the project but all is now in place to go ahead.

“We have had a huge amount of support from local businesses and organisations, many of whom have given time and equipment free of charge to help see this project progress for which we are very grateful.”

Plans show that the extension will be made up of four floating concrete breakwaters that were obtained in January 21 from Cumbrae Watersports Centre.

The breakwaters will be secured in position with large anchors that were donated by MOWI and huge chains.

The ladders, bridges and mini pontoon are currently being manufactured by MacPhersons Welding and Engineering Services Ltd and once the dredging has been completed the whole extension will be put into position by Fort William UTW Ltd.

It is hoped the work will be completed in June.

Mrs Kennedy added: “These pontoons were initially installed primarily to enable cruise ship passengers to have safe and easy access to shore.

Sarah Kennedy on board Le Dumont D’Uville with Captain Romain Moatti. Picture supplied by Fort William Marina and Shoreline Community Interest Company

“They have proven to be a huge success with the following impact to the local economy:37 cruise ships welcomed so far with a further 16 scheduled for 2022, 17 for 2023 and five so far for 2024.”

What are the pontoons doing for Fort William?

  • To date 22,326 passengers and crew have been welcomed into Fort William
  • Approx 250 yachts/boats have used the pontoons so far
  • Six superyachts have used the pontoons
  • Local users have increased from seven to 16 per annum
  • Harbour dues income – £83,700; £143,800 forecast to end 2022
  • Economic impact to area – £998,000; £1.7million forecast to end 2022

Mrs Kennedy continued: “This year we have a record 20 cruise ships coming to Fort William – nearly on a par with 2020 when 23 were sadly but were sadly all cancelled due to Covid-19.”

The list is found on the group’s website.

She said: “We are looking forward to seeing the rest of the cruise ships coming to Fort William in the next few months and also finalising the extension to the pontoons to allow other marine visitors to come and enjoy all that our wee town in the heart of the Highlands has to offer.”

