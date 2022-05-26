Work under way to welcome sailors into Fort William within weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A project to bring visitors to the centre of Fort William by sea has finally got under way.

The Fort William Marina and Shoreline Community Interest Company has said “at last” a breakwater extension to pontoons is being built.

Delayed due to the pandemic and agreements from all parties, four floating concrete breakwaters are now being installed in the water next to the West End Car Park to the south of the Lochaber town.

The voluntary group has worked for a number of years to get the project to fruition.

‘Huge support’ from community

Sarah Kennedy, group secretary, said: “We are so delighted that at long last the extension to the pontoons is actually happening.

“We’ve had major challenges with obtaining licences, permissions, agreements and funding in order to progress with phase two of the project but all is now in place to go ahead.

“We have had a huge amount of support from local businesses and organisations, many of whom have given time and equipment free of charge to help see this project progress for which we are very grateful.”

Plans show that the extension will be made up of four floating concrete breakwaters that were obtained in January 21 from Cumbrae Watersports Centre.

The breakwaters will be secured in position with large anchors that were donated by MOWI and huge chains.

The ladders, bridges and mini pontoon are currently being manufactured by MacPhersons Welding and Engineering Services Ltd and once the dredging has been completed the whole extension will be put into position by Fort William UTW Ltd.

It is hoped the work will be completed in June.

Mrs Kennedy added: “These pontoons were initially installed primarily to enable cruise ship passengers to have safe and easy access to shore.

“They have proven to be a huge success with the following impact to the local economy:37 cruise ships welcomed so far with a further 16 scheduled for 2022, 17 for 2023 and five so far for 2024.”

What are the pontoons doing for Fort William?

To date 22,326 passengers and crew have been welcomed into Fort William

Approx 250 yachts/boats have used the pontoons so far

Six superyachts have used the pontoons

Local users have increased from seven to 16 per annum

Harbour dues income – £83,700; £143,800 forecast to end 2022

Economic impact to area – £998,000; £1.7million forecast to end 2022

Mrs Kennedy continued: “This year we have a record 20 cruise ships coming to Fort William – nearly on a par with 2020 when 23 were sadly but were sadly all cancelled due to Covid-19.”

The list is found on the group’s website.

She said: “We are looking forward to seeing the rest of the cruise ships coming to Fort William in the next few months and also finalising the extension to the pontoons to allow other marine visitors to come and enjoy all that our wee town in the heart of the Highlands has to offer.”