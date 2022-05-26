Aberdeen and Inverness flights cancelled due to EasyJet IT failure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fault in EasyJet’s IT systems left passengers travelling to and from Aberdeen and Inverness stranded.

A number of flights were cancelled to and from the north and north-east at the last minute, with EasyJet asking people to contact them for a refund.

While the problem was only meant to affect passengers from 1pm for two hours – flights in and out of the cities were cancelled or delayed for the remainder of the day.

The Press & Journal was contacted by relatives of passengers stranded in Gatwick due to fly to Aberdeen, as well as customers complaining online that flights have been cancelled without warning.

We apologise to all customers whose flights have been affected by IT system issues. You can check your flight status here >>> https://t.co/z1q01rpz7Z — easyJet (@easyJet) May 26, 2022

Gavin Elder, from Peterhead, told us that his son had flown in from Turkey earlier today, expecting to pick up his EasyJet flight home to Aberdeen this afternoon.

Mr Elder said: “My son David is still stuck in London.

“He flew in from Antalya in Turkey and he has been stuck in London since 4am.

“All flights are cancelled. There seems to be fierce fighting in the airport. My son says men and women are fighting over seats.

“And by the looks of all the cancelled flights it is going to get a lot worse.”

EasyJet flights for the remainder of the day

Aberdeen

Arrivals

3pm EZY871 London Gatwick, cancelled

8pm EZY147 London Luton, scheduled

9.35pm EZY873 London Gatwick, scheduled

Departures

4.10pm EZY874 London Gatwick, cancelled

8.30pm EZY148 London Luton, scheduled

Inverness

Arrivals

2.20pm EZY863 Gatwick landed at 2.03pm

3.30pm EZY393 Bristol on time

4.55pm EZY865 Gatwick on time

8.25pm EZY155 Luton on time

9.25pm EZY867 Gatwick on time

Departures

3.20pm EZY864 Gatwick departed at 3.29pm

4.05pm EZY394 Bristol cancelled

5.30pm EZY866 Gatwick delayed

8.55pm EZY156 Luton on time

A spokeswoman for EasyJet said: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 1pm and 3pm UK time today may be impacted.

“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

If you have been affected leave a comment below, or e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk