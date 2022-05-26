Aberdeen and Inverness flights cancelled due to EasyJet IT failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen and Inverness flights cancelled due to EasyJet IT failure

By Louise Glen
May 26, 2022, 7:22 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 7:30 pm
A fault in EasyJet’s IT systems left passengers travelling to and from Aberdeen and Inverness stranded.

A  number of flights were cancelled to and from the north and north-east at the last minute, with EasyJet asking people to contact them for a refund.

While the problem was only meant to affect passengers from 1pm for two hours – flights in and out of the cities were cancelled or delayed for the remainder of the day.

The Press & Journal was contacted by relatives of passengers stranded in Gatwick due to fly to Aberdeen, as well as customers complaining online that flights have been cancelled without warning.

Gavin Elder, from Peterhead, told us that his son had flown in from Turkey earlier today, expecting to pick up his EasyJet flight home to Aberdeen this afternoon.

Mr Elder said: “My son David is still stuck in London.

“He flew in from Antalya in Turkey and he has been stuck in London since 4am.

“All flights are cancelled. There seems to be fierce fighting in the airport. My son says men and women are fighting over seats.

“And by the looks of all the cancelled flights it is going to get a lot worse.”

EasyJet flights for the remainder of the day

Aberdeen

Arrivals

  • 3pm EZY871 London Gatwick, cancelled
  • 8pm EZY147 London Luton, scheduled
  • 9.35pm EZY873 London Gatwick, scheduled

Departures

  • 4.10pm EZY874 London Gatwick, cancelled
  • 8.30pm EZY148 London Luton, scheduled

Inverness

Arrivals

  • 2.20pm EZY863 Gatwick landed at 2.03pm
  • 3.30pm EZY393 Bristol on time
  • 4.55pm EZY865 Gatwick on time
  • 8.25pm EZY155 Luton on time
  • 9.25pm EZY867 Gatwick on time

Departures

  • 3.20pm EZY864 Gatwick departed at 3.29pm
  • 4.05pm EZY394 Bristol cancelled
  • 5.30pm EZY866 Gatwick delayed
  • 8.55pm EZY156 Luton on time

A spokeswoman for EasyJet said: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 1pm and 3pm UK time today may be impacted.

“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

If you have been affected leave a comment below, or e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

[[title]]

[[text]]

