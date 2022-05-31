Police launch appeal to help trace two Dingwall teens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for two teenagers reported missing from Dingwall.

James Carr, 15, and Danielle Cameron, 16, were last seen in the Docharty Road area around 6pm on Monday.

Police have launched an appeal for the public’s help in tracing their whereabouts.

James is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded top with white writing.

Danielle is described as a white, around 5ft 2in, of a slim build, with shoulder length dark hair and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing black pinstripe leggings, a black top and white jacket.

They are both known to frequent the Inverness and Invergordon areas.

Inspector Chris Murray of Alness police office said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for James and Danielle’s welfare and are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace them safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen them or have any information on their whereabouts to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 3045 of Monday, May 30.