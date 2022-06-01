Queen’s Birthday Honours: Man who brought lifeboats to inland waters honoured for nearly 30 years of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Queen’s Birthday Honours: Man who brought lifeboats to inland waters honoured for nearly 30 years of service

By Lauren Robertson
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 10:53 am
Angus Watson has been made an MBE. Picture by RNLI/Nathan Williams.
Angus Watson has been made an MBE. Picture by RNLI/Nathan Williams.

A retired engineering and supply director from RNLI has been made an MBE for his services to the charity and to marine safety.

Angus Watson, based near Dingwall, started volunteering with RNLI more than 30 years ago and jumped at the chance to pursue a career within the charity.

In 2000, Mr Watson led the project that brought lifeboats to inland waters, enabling the charity to save even more lives.

“Opening new lifeboat stations on inland waters was something special,” he said.

“It was the first time the RNLI had put lifeboats on fresh water and I ran the project for that. Being able to open these stations was amazing, and they remain open and saving lives today.”

‘You don’t expect to get recognition’

Speaking about being made an MBE, Mr Watson said: “I’m very honoured, it was completely unexpected.

“You get these jobs and you’re delighted to be involved, you don’t expect to get recognition at the end of it, you just do your job and enjoy the fact you have the opportunity to do something like that.”

The 61-year-old also brought production of all-weather lifeboats in-house to RNLI, saving the charity £10 million when producing 27 Shannon class lifeboats.

As head of construction and refit, he provided strategic leadership for the maintenance and delivery of 440 lifeboats and around 1,000 properties.

‘Surrounded by amazing people’

During his time as a volunteer, Mr Watson worked between Invergordon and Kessock lifeboat stations. He was part of the first crew working when the latter was opened.

He described the official launch of the newest vessel at Invergordon as a “full circle” moment which was a positive way to end his career.

Mr Watson looked back on his time with the RNLI as a whole and those he worked with: “I had great opportunities, I ended up being in the right place at the right time surrounded by amazing people.

“You don’t do these things on your own, you have to be surrounded by good people with a lot of inspiration and energy. They give you the energy to go on too, especially when you’re doing something voluntary.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]