Queen’s Birthday Honours: Man who brought lifeboats to inland waters honoured for nearly 30 years of service

A retired engineering and supply director from RNLI has been made an MBE for his services to the charity and to marine safety.

Angus Watson, based near Dingwall, started volunteering with RNLI more than 30 years ago and jumped at the chance to pursue a career within the charity.

In 2000, Mr Watson led the project that brought lifeboats to inland waters, enabling the charity to save even more lives.

“Opening new lifeboat stations on inland waters was something special,” he said.

“It was the first time the RNLI had put lifeboats on fresh water and I ran the project for that. Being able to open these stations was amazing, and they remain open and saving lives today.”

‘You don’t expect to get recognition’

Speaking about being made an MBE, Mr Watson said: “I’m very honoured, it was completely unexpected.

“You get these jobs and you’re delighted to be involved, you don’t expect to get recognition at the end of it, you just do your job and enjoy the fact you have the opportunity to do something like that.”

The 61-year-old also brought production of all-weather lifeboats in-house to RNLI, saving the charity £10 million when producing 27 Shannon class lifeboats.

As head of construction and refit, he provided strategic leadership for the maintenance and delivery of 440 lifeboats and around 1,000 properties.

‘Surrounded by amazing people’

During his time as a volunteer, Mr Watson worked between Invergordon and Kessock lifeboat stations. He was part of the first crew working when the latter was opened.

He described the official launch of the newest vessel at Invergordon as a “full circle” moment which was a positive way to end his career.

Mr Watson looked back on his time with the RNLI as a whole and those he worked with: “I had great opportunities, I ended up being in the right place at the right time surrounded by amazing people.

“You don’t do these things on your own, you have to be surrounded by good people with a lot of inspiration and energy. They give you the energy to go on too, especially when you’re doing something voluntary.”