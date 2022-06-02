Queen’s Birthday Honours: Highland Hospice volunteer of the year Pat Ross ‘surprised’ to receive BEM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Highland Hospice volunteer of the year Pat Ross ‘surprised’ to receive BEM

By Lauren Robertson
June 2, 2022, 9:12 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 10:44 am
Pat Ross has received a BEM for services to charity. Picture by Jason Hedges
Pat Ross has received a BEM for services to charity. Picture by Jason Hedges

Pat Ross is so dedicated to Highland Hospice that she got a flat in Inverness after a bus timetable change threatened her hours.

When the local timetable changed, impacting her journey from Gruinard Bay to the hospice she decided to get a second place in Inverness so she could continue volunteering.

The 69-year-old started volunteering with the hospice in 2004, working in the cafe and library before moving into their offices.

In 2019, she was selected as volunteer of the year out of the 100,000 who support Hospice UK.

Now she has received a BEM for her services to charity, an honour she described as a “complete surprise”.

Great Wilderness Challenge

In 2005, Ms Ross moved into the role of secretary for the Great Wildnerness Challenge, which will this year send people on a 25-mile sponsored race from Dundonnell to Poolewe.

It attracts around 500 competitors from all over the world and acts as a year-round job for Ms Ross from collecting entry forms to coordinating with charities.

The event will return in August after 2020’s race had to be cancelled and last year’s was held in a virtual format.

Pat Ross has been volunteering with Highland Hospice since 2004. Picture by Jason Hedges

‘It’s such a friendly place’

Ms Ross said she was inspired to work with the charity after her dad died in a hospice.

She added: “The people are lovely, they are so nice. It’s such a friendly place, I think people often think a hospice is a sad place but it’s not, it’s lovely and you feel as if you’re really part of it.”

Over the years, her work has led to more than £4 million being donated to Scottish charities, with Highland Hospice being the main beneficiary.

She didn’t expect her work to lead to an honour, saying: “I just do the work, I was quite surprised really that people think so much of it. I’m just happy to be able to help them.”

