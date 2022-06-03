Were disgruntled Republicans behind theft of Union flag on Barra as Jubilee celebrations got under way?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police on the Isle of Barra are stepping up patrols after a Union flag was removed from a flagpole in Castlebay.

On social media the Western Isles officers said they were “disappointed” that the flag was removed yesterday evening from the Heritage Centre.

It comes as the nation celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with events taking place in communities across the country.

Describing the removal of the flag as “unnecessary” they asked anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “Your local Police Scotland community team are disappointed to have to state that between the hours of 9.30pm and 10.25pm on June 2, a Union Jack flag has been removed without permission from a flagpole at the Heritage Centre in Castlebay.

Unnecessary and disrespectful

“This act was unnecessary and disrespectful and an inquiry is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would ask the local community that if they know any information to please contact your local community team at Castlebay Police Station or phone 101 quoting incident number 4279 of June 2.

“Local patrols will be increased around the area to deter any further incidents.”