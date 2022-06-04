Appeal launched to trace missing 86-year-old pensioner Terrence Blayney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for an 86-year-old pensioner reported missing in the Highlands.

Terrence Blayney was last seen around 12.30pm on Saturday at Urquhart Castle in Drumnadrochit.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, medium build with balding grey hair and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a green jumper, a beige long sleeve shirt, beige walking trousers, leather shoes and a beige hat.

Police in Inverness have now issued an appeal for information in an effort to trace Mr Blayney.

Acting sergeant Martyn Cameron said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Terrence’s welfare and we are asking the assistance of the public to help trace him.

“If you think you may have seen Terrence or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2188 of Saturday, June 4.