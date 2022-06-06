Coast to Coast: BBC Radio 3 takes listeners along the Great Glen with morning coffee in hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coast to Coast: BBC Radio 3 takes listeners along the Great Glen with morning coffee in hand

By Lauren Robertson
June 6, 2022, 4:32 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 5:43 pm
Part of the Great Glen.
This week you can take a journey coast-to-coast along the Great Glen from the comfort of your own home.

Starting from the Black Isle, Scottish creatives will take you one step closer to the Isle of Mull each day as you sip your morning coffee.

Led by Petroc Trelawny, BBC Radio 3’s Coast to Coast programme uses music, sounds from nature and speech to paint a picture of a number of locations along the Great Glen.

Listeners can tune in between 6.30am and 9am for five days starting June 6, enjoying live broadcasts from Loch Ness, the Caldonian Canal and Oban among others.

So where will you stop off on your journey?

Monday – Cromarty

In Monday’s programme, Mr Trelawny learned about the Highland clearances while overlooking the Cromarty Firth.

Barbara Cheney from Aberdeen University’s lighthouse field station taught him about the rich marine life of the firth and Highland-based Celtic harpist Isbel Pendlebury played the clarsach.

The Cromarty Firth. Picture by Sandy McCook.

You can listen back to this morning’s show, or any others you miss later this week, on BBC Sounds.

Tuesday – Dores

The next stop on the journey is Dores on the north-east shores of Loch Ness.

The legend of the Loch Ness monster will of course be a focal point of Tuesday’s show, with full-time Nessie hunter Steve Feltham joining Mr Trelawney.

Live music will be provided by Duncan Chisholm, one of Scotland’s most recognised and accomplished fiddle players and composers; piper and whistle player Ross Ainslie; and Glasgow multi-instrumentalist Innes Watson.

Steve Feltham has been searching for Nessie full-time since 1991. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Wednesday – Fort Augustus

Now at the south-west side of Loch Ness at Fort Augustus, the midweek broadcast will focus on the Caledonian Canal which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Listeners can learn more about the engineering work of Thomas Telford as Mr Trelawney hears about how canals brought prosperity and tourism to the area.

The Caledonian Canal at Fort Augustus. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Thursday – Oban

By Thursday, listeners will have made it all the way to Oban on the west coast.

The show will feature performances by the Oban Gaelic choir, one of the oldest competition choirs in the Gaelic-speaking world.

Riona MacInness, a long-standing member of the choir said Oban has provided creative inspiration for creatives through the centuries.

McCaigs Tower in the centre of Oban. Picture by Shutterstock.

“Oban is often just regarded as a nice wee town for a holiday with beautiful sunsets certainly but often wet evenings when you can’t see the setting of the sun,” she said.

“No matter the weather, no matter the time of year, take the time to stop, look and listen to the waves.

“Stop and look at the grandeur standing protectively across the bay keeping watch over this small town and breathe in the atmosphere which has nourished such a wealth of creativity.”

Friday – Fionnphort

Mr Trelawney will finish the week of broadcasts in Fionnphort on the Isle of Mull with music from local fiddle player, singer and composer Hannah Fisher and guitarist Sorren Maclean.

Tobermory, Mull.
Tobermory in Mull.

Looking ahead to the week as a whole, he said: “This part of Scotland has inspired generations of composers, whose music we will hear, alongside live, open-air performance by some of the country’s most exciting musicians, their performances often accompanied by a chorus of birds, or the sounds of farm animals.

“Sometime there will be word pictures to paint, sometimes water or wind will be the only sound we hear, captured by our microphones.

“I’m looking forward to packing the midge spray and clothes for wet weather or sunshine and heading to the Highlands.”

