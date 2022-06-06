Coast to Coast: BBC Radio 3 takes listeners along the Great Glen with morning coffee in hand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week you can take a journey coast-to-coast along the Great Glen from the comfort of your own home.

Starting from the Black Isle, Scottish creatives will take you one step closer to the Isle of Mull each day as you sip your morning coffee.

Led by Petroc Trelawny, BBC Radio 3’s Coast to Coast programme uses music, sounds from nature and speech to paint a picture of a number of locations along the Great Glen.

Listeners can tune in between 6.30am and 9am for five days starting June 6, enjoying live broadcasts from Loch Ness, the Caldonian Canal and Oban among others.

So where will you stop off on your journey?

Monday – Cromarty

In Monday’s programme, Mr Trelawny learned about the Highland clearances while overlooking the Cromarty Firth.

Barbara Cheney from Aberdeen University’s lighthouse field station taught him about the rich marine life of the firth and Highland-based Celtic harpist Isbel Pendlebury played the clarsach.

You can listen back to this morning’s show, or any others you miss later this week, on BBC Sounds.

Tuesday – Dores

The next stop on the journey is Dores on the north-east shores of Loch Ness.

The legend of the Loch Ness monster will of course be a focal point of Tuesday’s show, with full-time Nessie hunter Steve Feltham joining Mr Trelawney.

Live music will be provided by Duncan Chisholm, one of Scotland’s most recognised and accomplished fiddle players and composers; piper and whistle player Ross Ainslie; and Glasgow multi-instrumentalist Innes Watson.

Wednesday – Fort Augustus

Now at the south-west side of Loch Ness at Fort Augustus, the midweek broadcast will focus on the Caledonian Canal which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Listeners can learn more about the engineering work of Thomas Telford as Mr Trelawney hears about how canals brought prosperity and tourism to the area.

Thursday – Oban

By Thursday, listeners will have made it all the way to Oban on the west coast.

The show will feature performances by the Oban Gaelic choir, one of the oldest competition choirs in the Gaelic-speaking world.

Riona MacInness, a long-standing member of the choir said Oban has provided creative inspiration for creatives through the centuries.

“Oban is often just regarded as a nice wee town for a holiday with beautiful sunsets certainly but often wet evenings when you can’t see the setting of the sun,” she said.

“No matter the weather, no matter the time of year, take the time to stop, look and listen to the waves.

“Stop and look at the grandeur standing protectively across the bay keeping watch over this small town and breathe in the atmosphere which has nourished such a wealth of creativity.”

Friday – Fionnphort

Mr Trelawney will finish the week of broadcasts in Fionnphort on the Isle of Mull with music from local fiddle player, singer and composer Hannah Fisher and guitarist Sorren Maclean.

Looking ahead to the week as a whole, he said: “This part of Scotland has inspired generations of composers, whose music we will hear, alongside live, open-air performance by some of the country’s most exciting musicians, their performances often accompanied by a chorus of birds, or the sounds of farm animals.

“Sometime there will be word pictures to paint, sometimes water or wind will be the only sound we hear, captured by our microphones.

“I’m looking forward to packing the midge spray and clothes for wet weather or sunshine and heading to the Highlands.”