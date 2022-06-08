Lochaber campsite named best in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lochaber campsite named best in the UK

By Kit Roscoe
June 8, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 4:49 pm
Linnhe Lochside Holidays best UK campsite Picture shows; Linnhe Lochside Holidays. Fort William.
A Fort William campsite has been named as the best campsite in the UK.

Linnhe Lochside Holidays was chosen by campsite specialist ACSI who presented the award for the first time.

The campsite managed to attract 50,000 votes.

Campers from across Europe had the opportunity to submit their votes via ACSI’s various websites, which gathers around 60 millions page views per year with information about approximately 9,700 campsites.

There were different categories per country as well as an prize for the campsite with the most overall vote.

Ramon Van Reine, chief executive of ACSI said: “A wonderful campsite where they are extremely environmentally conscious, in a lovely location in the Scottish Highlands.”

Linnhe Lochside Holidays best UK campsite Picture shows; Linnhe Lochside Holidays. Fort William. Supplied by Gerard van Duyn and Ans de Leest.

He continued: “Winning an ACSI Award demonstrates that a campsite guarantees an unforgettable holiday. After all, it is the campers themselves that chose the winners.”

Caolasnacon C&C Park in Kinlochleven was also in the running for the prize, earning an honorable mention for a top ten finish.

Mr Van Reine said: “There are campsites that also received many votes and therefore should also be highlighted.

“These campsites receive and honourable mention in the form of a certificate and campers can also find them easily in our selection.”

You can find an overview of all ACSI Award winners on Eurocampings.eu/winners

