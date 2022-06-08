Lochaber campsite named best in the UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fort William campsite has been named as the best campsite in the UK.

Linnhe Lochside Holidays was chosen by campsite specialist ACSI who presented the award for the first time.

The campsite managed to attract 50,000 votes.

Campers from across Europe had the opportunity to submit their votes via ACSI’s various websites, which gathers around 60 millions page views per year with information about approximately 9,700 campsites.

There were different categories per country as well as an prize for the campsite with the most overall vote.

Ramon Van Reine, chief executive of ACSI said: “A wonderful campsite where they are extremely environmentally conscious, in a lovely location in the Scottish Highlands.”

He continued: “Winning an ACSI Award demonstrates that a campsite guarantees an unforgettable holiday. After all, it is the campers themselves that chose the winners.”

Caolasnacon C&C Park in Kinlochleven was also in the running for the prize, earning an honorable mention for a top ten finish.

Mr Van Reine said: “There are campsites that also received many votes and therefore should also be highlighted.

“These campsites receive and honourable mention in the form of a certificate and campers can also find them easily in our selection.”

You can find an overview of all ACSI Award winners on Eurocampings.eu/winners