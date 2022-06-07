Exhibition at Abertarff House kicks up a stink for Inverness visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Exhibition at Abertarff House kicks up a stink for Inverness visitors

By Michelle Henderson
June 7, 2022, 5:59 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 6:14 pm
NTS have launched a new exhibition at Abertarff House giving visitors a glimpse into life in old Inverness.
NTS have launched a new exhibition at Abertarff House giving visitors a glimpse into life in old Inverness.

A new exhibition will transport visitors back in time to the sights and smells of old Inverness.

Inverness Stinks lifts the toilet lid on the city’s history, from the story of its sanitation to the conditions people had to endure without drains, sewers, and clean water.

The exhibition has been curated by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) at Abertarff House on Church Street, Inverness.

Built in 1593, Abertarff House is the oldest house in Inverness and has been cared for by the Trust since 1963.

The sights and smells of old Inverness is being illustrated by archive photographs and told through the words of people who lived and worked in Inverness.

Katey Boal, visitor services manager engagement, for Culloden and Abertarff House said: “We’re always looking for creative ways to engage with visitors and encourage more people to come along and experience the heritage and history of Abertarff House.

“This exhibition gives a glimpse into what daily life must have been like for people in Inverness living without these basic facilities in days gone by.”

Illustrated by archive photographs from Inverness Museum and Art Gallery, the exhibition’s themes include Nasty Ness, A Very Dirty Town, Stinking Sewage, Smelly Streets and Reeking Rooms.

The stories are being told through the words of the people who lived and worked in Inverness, whilst drawing on archive material from a range of public records, documents and newspaper clippings.

The exhibit shows how the Highland capital was not always a place renowned for its clean air and a sparkling river running through it, as it is today.

The exhibit was curated from archival material, photographs and personal encounters.

Nineteenth century Inverness saw sewage, dead animals and even hospital waste being tipped into the River Ness.

In 1832, 175 adults and children died as a result of a cholera outbreak.

The visitor services manager added: “It’s staged in a fairly light-hearted and engaging way, but it also has a serious point about the importance of good public health, something we have all been very aware of during these past two years of the pandemic.”

Inverness Stinks is now showing at Abertarff House in Church Street and is open to the public Fridays to Mondays until the end of October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]