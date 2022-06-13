Uist art trail and exhibition set for the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Uist art trail and exhibition set for the summer

By Eve McLachlan
June 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
An artist in her studio working on a project
Artist Sheenagh Patience at her studio, which is part of the Uist and Barra Art on the Map trail. Photo: UAA

Artists in Uist are opening up their homes and studios to the public – and there is more to come.

The Uist Arts Association, which supports local creatives in Uist and Barra, is heading into its busiest season.

The Art on the Map trail is back with a bang post-Covid.

And now, a call-out has been released for 2022’s summer exhibition, where artists’ work will be displayed at Taigh Chearsabhagh in Lochmaddy from July 2 to August 6.

The artworks will also be available to buy either in person or online.

A painting by Fiona Pearson
Art by Fiona Pearson, one of the founding members of Taigh Chearsabhagh. Photo: UAA

One room in the exhibition is dedicated to a retrospective of the work of Judith Entwisle-Baker, a longstanding member of the community and “an active and passionate supporter of arts in the Uists”, who died in 2019.

Meanwhile, the UAA’s Art on the Map Trail, a project happening across Uist and Barra which offers visitors a look inside the workspaces of artists, opened on June 1 and will run until the end of August.

The project has been part of the Uist art landscape for over 20 years, but was on hold over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘You’re inviting in strangers’

The threat of the virus made it unfeasible, says artist and UAA member Peter Ferguson.

“The artists are opening their homes. You’re inviting in strangers.”

2021’s summer exhibition also had to implement new rules and restrictions.

Now, the return of the art trail is one sign that life on the Western Isles is beginning to return to normal.

But Covid, Mr Ferguson says, isn’t the only challenge the UAA has been facing.

An art studio in a polytunnel
Peter Ferguson’s studio in North Uist. Photo: UAA

“The other problem we’ve had here, of course, is Brexit,” he said.

“Because we’re on an island, we need to ship off what people buy, so postage to Europe has been a big issue.”

And, while the art courses at Taigh Chearsabhagh bring a steady stream of new talent to Uist, Mr Ferguson says a lack of housing means not everyone who wants to live there can find a home.

He stressed that the UAA is dedicated to showing the diversity of talent on the islands. This includes work from less established artists such as students.

‘A craft element’

That diversity also applies to what’s shown at the exhibition.

It includes fine arts such as painting and sculpture, but “there’s a craft element as well — people bring things like weaving and knitting.”

Like many places in the Highlands and Islands, Uist has a rich history of textile and applied arts.

Two handmade ceramic mugs on a wooden post with sea in the background
Mugs by Tessa Gehringer Monk from North Ford Ceramics. Photo: UAA

These traditions, along with the distinctive way the artists use their work to capture the landscape of the Outer Hebrides, mean that the art trail and summer exhibition are popular with tourists.

They bring in much-needed funds, but, Mr Ferguson says, the focus has always been on “local people”.

“We want to show our neighbours what it is that we’re doing.”

[[title]]