Time capsule full of young people’s Covid memories is buried

By David Proctor
June 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 5:54 pm
A time capsule featuring the lockdown memories of young people in Aberdeenshire has been buried. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
A time capsule featuring the lockdown memories of young people in Aberdeenshire has been buried. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A time capsule featuring the lockdown memories of young people in Aberdeenshire has been buried.

Poems, drawings, letters, arts, crafts, songs and even dance footage have all been placed inside.

Aberdeenshire Council have been working with the Press and Journal and Evening Express on the project.

The time capsule now lies under the ground at Inverurie Community Campus, and will not be opened for almost 30 years.

It is custom-made from the remnants of an old North Sea drill bit, with the expertise of
Odfjell Drilling and XIC.

Poets capture lockdown mood

James Duncan and Aaliyah Watson from Turriff Academy and Emily Morgan from Banff Academy wrote a Doric poem together while they were in Primary 7 at King Edward School.

It was inspired by their own thoughts and feelings during the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

Children from Strathburn School added their knitted worry dolls to the time capsule.

Daisy Cleland from Mearns Academy performed her lockdown dance in person during the ceremony in Inverurie.

The time capsule was buried as part of the landscaping of the new Inverurie Community Campus.

James Duncan and Aaliyah Watson from Turriff Academy and Emily Morgan from Banff Academy read their poem at the time capsule burial ceremony.   Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

‘Quite cool’ to be involved

James, Aaliyah and Emily, all 12, were at King Edward Primary School when the pandemic struck.

Their Doric poem tries to capture exactly how they felt at the time.

Aaliyah said: “I think it was quite cool that we were chosen out of hundreds of schools.

“We are such a small school and to be able to put something in the time capsule is so cool.

“When we were at King Edward there were only 19 folk so it is good to get the name out there.”

The poem written by James Duncan and Aaliyah Watson from Turriff Academy and Emily Morgan from Banff Academy.

Capsule to open in 2050

James, who also performed on the bagpipes during the ceremony, said that by the time the capsule is opened in 2050 the world could be completely different.

He said: “I think people will think it is really strange. I’ll be 41 when it is dug up.

“Maybe the language will have changed and the accents will be different.

“There could be a little boy who is there when they dig it up and this will be full of memories about Covid.”

Councillor Gillian Owen with one of the posters being added to the time capsule.  Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

‘Proud’ of north-east pupils

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte was at today’s ceremony in Inverurie.

She said: “We are very pleased to be able to celebrate the entries for the time capsule project, and see these treasured memories saved for future generations to reflect on.

“Thank you to all our children and young people and our school staff who put their time and energy into creating so many wonderful entries. And thanks to our partners for making this exciting project possible.”

Councillor Gillian Owen is chairwoman of the education and children’s services committee. She said: “We are very proud of our children and young people across Aberdeenshire. They have had such a lot to cope with over the last few years.

“They showed great support for their communities and real resilience in the face of evolving guidance and changes to their school – and home – life as the pandemic unfolded.”

Youngsters from Strathburn School place their worry dolls inside the time capsule.  Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Capsule holds ‘special memories’

Jason Moir from XIC also offered his thanks on behalf of Odjfell.

He said: “It’s great to have been part of such an interesting project, to have seen the time capsule take shape and to be here to mark this important milestone as it heads underground to preserve all these special memories.”

Bruce Adam from Shadow Shapes, who are donating a plaque for a plinth to mark where the time capsule is buried, added: “We’re pleased and proud to be supporting this project associated with lockdowns.

“It was a tough time for us all. But also a time when we managed to create something new which has flourished.”

