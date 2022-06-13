Cairngorm National Park introduces measures to protect capercaillie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cairngorm National Park introduces measures to protect capercaillie

By Chris Cromar
June 13, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 3:10 pm
The number of capercaillie is in decline. Supplied by National Trust.
A range of measures to help capercaillie prosper have been approved by the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA).

It follows the publication of a scientific report earlier this year, which said urgent action was required if the species are to survive.

There are believed to be fewer than 1,000 capercaillie left in the wild in Scotland, with more accurate population figures set to be released later this year.

Support capercaillie

National park board members were asked to consider a range of options to support capercaillie and to advise on the CNPA’s key priorities for action, taking account of NatureScot’s scientific advisory committee report and the CNPA-led Cairngorms Capercaillie Project.

The options presented to members included:

  • Looking at new ways of preventing disturbance to capercaillie by human activity.
  • Possible expansion of diversionary feeding of predators.
  • Enhanced predator management and consideration of measures to remove protected species from core capercaillie areas, along with fence marking and removal.

Capercaillie conservation

The CNPA has been supporting land managers involved in capercaillie conservation since the publication of the capercaillie framework in 2015, as well as taking forward the strategic coordination of conservation efforts.

In 2018, working with a wide range of partners, the authority was successful in the development and subsequent delivery of the National Lottery funded Cairngorms Capercaillie Project.

This puts people at the heart of capercaillie conservation in order to find sustainable solutions to the issue of human disturbance and other causes of population decline.

‘Capercaillie are a key species’

CNPA board convener, Xander McDade said: “Given the current rate of decline, I firmly believe that there is a need for action that will achieve quick results. As such, we need to act swiftly and decisively, which is why I am happy to support the recommendations set out in the board paper.

“Capercaillie are a key species in the Cairngorms National Park and it is therefore extremely important that the park authority should focus on the areas of work that will have the most impact.

“It would be catastrophic if we were to lose capercaillie from our native woodlands, so as an organisation, let’s make sure we are championing the areas of work outlined.”

