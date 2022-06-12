‘Do not approach him’: Missing hiker accused of rape believed to be in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police searching for a missing man have urged the public not to approach him.

Gym owner James Clacher has been missing from his home in Bellshill since May 30.

Now it has emerged the 53-year-old is due to go on trial next year accused of raping two women he met on Tinder, according to The Sun.

Police are searching for the keen walker, and have so far spoken to more than 90 people in the Argyll area after his Suzuki Swift was found at Loch Long car park in Arrochar.

Officers believe he may have also travelled through the Tyndrum area, which is popular with hikers.

They have renewed their appeal for information about his whereabouts, but have now urged the public not to approach him.

In a statement on social media, Lanarkshire Police Division said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for information to trace James Clacher, 53, who is missing from Bellshill.

“On Tuesday, June 7, a week on from when James was reporting missing, officers spoke to 90 people in the Arrochar and Tyndrum areas as searches for him continue.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Clacher but to call police on 101 quoting reference 0985 of 31 May, 2022, if they have any information.”

‘Extremely concerned’

Clacher is described as 5ft 6ins, of athletic build and bald.

When he was last seen he was believed to be wearing grey cargo-style trousers with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat, and black trainers.

Sergeant Michael McConnell, Coatbridge Police Station, appealed for anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

He said: “James is a keen walker and covers large distances. Although his car was found in Arrochar and there is a possible sighting of him in Tyndrum, he could have travelled further afield and we are working with our colleagues in Argyll to carry out inquiries and searches to trace him.

“As time passed we are becoming extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety. It is completely out of character for him not to keep in touch with his family and friends.”

Clacher is due to go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow on January 16, accused of raping two women in Troon and Glasgow in 2019 and 2020.