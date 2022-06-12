‘Do not approach him’: Missing hiker accused of rape believed to be in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Do not approach him’: Missing hiker accused of rape believed to be in Highlands

By Cameron Roy
June 12, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 5:58 pm
James Clacher missing has been missing since May 30. Supplied by Police.
Police searching for a missing man have urged the public not to approach him.

Gym owner James Clacher has been missing from his home in Bellshill since May 30.

Now it has emerged the 53-year-old is due to go on trial next year accused of raping two women he met on Tinder, according to The Sun.

Police are searching for the keen walker, and have so far spoken to more than 90 people in the Argyll area after his Suzuki Swift was found at Loch Long car park in Arrochar.

Officers believe he may have also travelled through the Tyndrum area, which is popular with hikers.

They have renewed their appeal for information about his whereabouts, but have now urged the public not to approach him.

In a statement on social media, Lanarkshire Police Division said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for information to trace James Clacher, 53,  who is missing from Bellshill.

“On Tuesday, June 7, a week on from when James was reporting missing, officers spoke to 90 people in the Arrochar and Tyndrum areas as searches for him continue.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Clacher but to call police on 101 quoting reference 0985 of 31 May, 2022, if they have any information.”

James Clacher was last traced to the Tyndrum area of Argyll. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT

‘Extremely concerned’

Clacher is described as 5ft 6ins, of athletic build and bald.

When he was last seen he was believed to be wearing grey cargo-style trousers with a black jacket or poncho, a black hat, and black trainers.

Sergeant Michael McConnell, Coatbridge Police Station, appealed for anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

He said: “James is a keen walker and covers large distances. Although his car was found in Arrochar and there is a possible sighting of him in Tyndrum, he could have travelled further afield and we are working with our colleagues in Argyll to carry out inquiries and searches to trace him.

“As time passed we are becoming extremely concerned for his wellbeing and safety.  It is completely out of character for him not to keep in touch with his family and friends.”

Clacher is due to go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow on January 16, accused of raping two women in Troon and Glasgow in 2019 and 2020.

