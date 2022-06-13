Lib Dems call for fuel duty cut in Highlands and islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calls have been made to double the rural fuel duty relief to 10p a litre – and expand it to more areas across the north.

Jamie Stone MP wants the UK Government to cut fuel duty in the Highlands, to help families bearing the brunt of record petrol prices.

The Lib Dems calculate that households in rural areas are paying £2,000 a year more on transport costs than those in urban areas.

Mr Stone says that analysis of official figures reveals that households in rural areas pay £114 a week on transport costs, almost £40 more than those in urban areas.

Petrol prices in the region remains high with an analysis of prices in the north-east showing a 13p difference among fuel stations.

In the north, a rural fuel duty relief scheme is currently only offered in some areas of the Highlands, namely IV14, IV21, IV22, IV26, IV27, IV54 and KW12.

Mr Stone wants rural fuel duty relief to be doubled to 10p a litre, and for it to be significantly expanded to cover the rest of the Highlands.

In addition, the Liberal Democrats are demanding an emergency cut to VAT from 20% to 17.5%.

Combined these measures would save a typical driver in rural areas £7.60 each time they fill up their car, or almost £200 a year for those who fill up their car twice a month.

Brunt of devastating fuel prices

Mr Stone, who represents Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said: “People in the Highlands are bearing the brunt of devastating fuel price hikes, yet the chancellor is refusing to lift a finger to help.

“Instead, Tory and SNP ministers in London and Edinburgh have overseen a steady decline in our rural bus and train services, that have left people even more dependent on their cars to get around – most recently due to ScotRail’s devastating timetable cuts.

“It shows yet again how Highlanders are being taken for granted by both the Scottish and UK Governments.

He continued: “Ministers need to also crack down on the petrol profiteers who are cashing in on people’s misery at the pump.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.