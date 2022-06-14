Art lecturer’s illegal gun metal work now hanging in the corridor of power of former Swedish prime minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness’ drawing master, Frank To, has had his artwork made from humanium metal – an alloy made from seized illegal firearms- purchased by the former prime minister of Sweden.

Stefan Löfven purchased the piece at the 2022 Stockholm Forum of Peace and Development which was held at the Münchenbryggeriet, Stockholm in May.

The UHI Inverness art lecturer has invented a way to harness a new colour pigment from humanium metal to create new and first-ever artworks made from illegal firearms.

Mr To was invited by the Swedish ministry of foreign affairs to be presented at the 2022 Stockholm Forum of Peace and Development as the leading artist of transforming firearms into radical new artwork.

Mr To works with Humanium Metal by IM Swedish Development Partner.

At the conference, he showcased his processes and research alongside a humanium metal drawing of the iconic dove of peace which was presented to international leading experts of sustainability including international government officials and United Nation delegates.

The piece was auctioned at the event with the proceeds being allocated back into developing countries’ communities affected by illegal gun violence.

The piece was won by former prime minister of Sweden, Stefan Löfven.

It is an honour

Mr To said: “It is indeed an honour for the former prime minister of Sweden to have my humanium metal artwork.

“Someone of his calibre and social activism resolve definitely helps my cause of addressing the issue of illegal firearms and how myself and the humanium metal movement can rid this man-made pandemic.

“Although I am recognised both nationally and internationally for my innovative drawing skills, it’s important that I used them in causes that is beyond self-gratification. I use my skills in art and drawing in a way that I can contribute to a better world- one without illegal firearms.”

Simon Marke Gran, global project manager Humanium Metal, said: “We are delighted that Frank To, through his art, is focusing the public’s eyes on our mutual message of peace.

“Just like humanium metal, Frank To turns destructive elements into symbols for peaceful development, inspiring people to join hands to find a solution to one of the world’s greatest problems – armed violence.”