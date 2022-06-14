Art lecturer’s illegal gun metal work now hanging in the corridor of power of former Swedish prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Art lecturer’s illegal gun metal work now hanging in the corridor of power of former Swedish prime minister

By Louise Glen
June 14, 2022, 7:31 pm
Dove of Peace was purchased by Stefan Löfven, former prime minister of Sweden.

Inverness’ drawing master, Frank To, has had his artwork made from humanium metal – an alloy made from seized illegal firearms- purchased by the former prime minister of Sweden.

Stefan Löfven purchased the piece at the 2022 Stockholm Forum of Peace and Development which was held at the Münchenbryggeriet, Stockholm in May.

The UHI Inverness art lecturer has invented a way to harness a new colour pigment from humanium metal to create new and first-ever artworks made from illegal firearms.

Mr To was invited by the Swedish ministry of foreign affairs to be presented at the 2022 Stockholm Forum of Peace and Development as the leading artist of transforming firearms into radical new artwork.

Mr To works with Humanium Metal by IM Swedish Development Partner.

Frank To has sold a piece of his work to former prime minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven. Picture supplied by Frank To.

At the conference, he showcased his processes and research alongside a humanium metal drawing of the iconic dove of peace which was presented to international leading experts of sustainability including international government officials and United Nation delegates.

The piece was auctioned at the event with the proceeds being allocated back into developing countries’ communities affected by illegal gun violence.

The piece was won by former prime minister of Sweden, Stefan Löfven.

It is an honour

Mr To said: “It is indeed an honour for the former prime minister of Sweden to have my humanium metal artwork.

“Someone of his calibre and social activism resolve definitely helps my cause of addressing the issue of illegal firearms and how myself and the humanium metal movement can rid this man-made pandemic.

“Although I am recognised both nationally and internationally for my innovative drawing skills, it’s important that I used them in causes that is beyond self-gratification. I use my skills in art and drawing in a way that I can contribute to a better world- one without illegal firearms.”

 

Dove of Peace by Frank To.

Simon Marke Gran, global project manager Humanium Metal, said: “We are delighted that Frank To, through his art, is focusing the public’s eyes on our mutual message of peace.

“Just like humanium metal, Frank To turns destructive elements into symbols for peaceful development, inspiring people to join hands to find a solution to one of the world’s greatest problems – armed violence.”

