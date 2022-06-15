Torvean parkrun and junior event to return this weekend in Inverness after Travellers’ camp moves on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torvean parkrun and junior event to return this weekend in Inverness after Travellers’ camp moves on

By John Ross
June 15, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 1:48 pm
The first junior parkrun was held at Torvean last month

The popular Torvean parkrun, which was cancelled after an unauthorised Travellers’ camp appeared on the route, will return on Saturday.

Last week’s event was called off after the camp appeared at the community park and remained over the weekend.

But parkrun organisers confirmed on social media the event will be back, along with the junior event the following day.

“We are pleased to announce that parkrun will be back on Saturday 18th June and Torvean junior parkrun will return on Sunday.

“We look forward to seeing you all at the weekend and thank you for your understanding.”

The event is also looking for volunteers to help with the Saturday run.

The Torvean parkrun moved to the dedicated new course last year. Hundreds of people turn up every Saturday to take part.

Last month a junior event was added, for four-to-14-year-olds over a 2km course.

Dozens of youngsters took part in the inaugural run.

A Travellers’ camp was set up at Torvean Park

The Travellers’ camp left Torvean on Tuesday evening. Highland Council officers previously visited the site and spoke with the occupants.

A similar camp has since appeared on ground behind Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis, the Inverness Gaelic Primary School.

A council spokesman said: “The Highland Council is aware of the unauthorized Gypsy/Traveller encampment at land behind Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis.

“Our staff are liaising with the people involved and progressing the ‘Policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps’, which sets out the multi-agency responsibilities and arrangements for responding to roadside encampments.”

Travellers are recognised as an ethnic group

The policy states that Gypsy/Travellers are recognised as an ethnic group under the definition of ‘race’ in the Equality Act 2010.

Like other groups covered by the Act, they are protected against discrimination.

In Scotland there is a presumption against prosecution where the sole issue in relation to an encampment is the physical occupation of land by Gypsies/ Travellers.

The policy states the council will not take action to evict Gypsy/Travellers needlessly and without due cause from land that it owns or controls.

