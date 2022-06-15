Torvean parkrun and junior event to return this weekend in Inverness after Travellers’ camp moves on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The popular Torvean parkrun, which was cancelled after an unauthorised Travellers’ camp appeared on the route, will return on Saturday.

Last week’s event was called off after the camp appeared at the community park and remained over the weekend.

But parkrun organisers confirmed on social media the event will be back, along with the junior event the following day.

“We are pleased to announce that parkrun will be back on Saturday 18th June and Torvean junior parkrun will return on Sunday.

“We look forward to seeing you all at the weekend and thank you for your understanding.”

The event is also looking for volunteers to help with the Saturday run.

The Torvean parkrun moved to the dedicated new course last year. Hundreds of people turn up every Saturday to take part.

Last month a junior event was added, for four-to-14-year-olds over a 2km course.

Dozens of youngsters took part in the inaugural run.

The Travellers’ camp left Torvean on Tuesday evening. Highland Council officers previously visited the site and spoke with the occupants.

A similar camp has since appeared on ground behind Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis, the Inverness Gaelic Primary School.

A council spokesman said: “The Highland Council is aware of the unauthorized Gypsy/Traveller encampment at land behind Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis.

“Our staff are liaising with the people involved and progressing the ‘Policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps’, which sets out the multi-agency responsibilities and arrangements for responding to roadside encampments.”

Travellers are recognised as an ethnic group

The policy states that Gypsy/Travellers are recognised as an ethnic group under the definition of ‘race’ in the Equality Act 2010.

Like other groups covered by the Act, they are protected against discrimination.

In Scotland there is a presumption against prosecution where the sole issue in relation to an encampment is the physical occupation of land by Gypsies/ Travellers.

The policy states the council will not take action to evict Gypsy/Travellers needlessly and without due cause from land that it owns or controls.

