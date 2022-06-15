Three taken to hospital after two-bike crash on A939 near Tomintoul By Louise Glen June 15, 2022, 7:44 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 6:28 am 0 Tomintoul road at the A939. Picture supplied by Jasper Images. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been seriously hurt in a crash involving two motorbikes. Emergency services were called to the A939 Nairn to Grantown-on-Spey road, at Bridge of Brown, near Tomintoul, at about 3pm. The two men and a woman have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road between the Dorback junction and the B9136 junction was closed for several hours. A police spokesman said officers attended: “On the A939 near Bridge of Brown following a serious two-vehicle crash involving two motorbikes, which was reported around 3pm on Wednesday, 15 June. Road closed for over eight hours Three people have been taken to hospital after accident near Bridge of Brown. Picture supplied by Google. “Three people, two men and a woman, have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.” The road was reopened just before midnight and the public were thanked for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man taken to hospital after car turned on its side in A87 crash near River Shiel waterfall Baby and four adults taken to hospital following crash on A86 near Loch Laggan Fours teens and a pensioner taken to hospital following two-vehicle A96 crash near Nairn Man, 33, taken to hospital following A90 crash between van and car