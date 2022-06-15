Three taken to hospital after two-bike crash on A939 near Tomintoul

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been seriously hurt in a crash involving two motorbikes.

Emergency services were called to the A939 Nairn to Grantown-on-Spey road, at Bridge of Brown, near Tomintoul, at about 3pm.

The two men and a woman have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road between the Dorback junction and the B9136 junction was closed for several hours.

A police spokesman said officers attended: “On the A939 near Bridge of Brown following a serious two-vehicle crash involving two motorbikes, which was reported around 3pm on Wednesday, 15 June.

Road closed for over eight hours

“Three people, two men and a woman, have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

The road was reopened just before midnight and the public were thanked for their assistance.