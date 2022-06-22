‘We’ll be back when it is warmer’: Contractors drill holes in Highland widow’s home then fail to fit insulation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We’ll be back when it is warmer’: Contractors drill holes in Highland widow’s home then fail to fit insulation

By Louise Glen
June 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 11:29 am
Construction worker thermally insulating house attic with glass wool
Ann Warner says crews came to her Halkirk home, drilled holes, then left without installing insulation. Photo: Shutterstock

A widow in the north of Scotland has been left with holes in her walls, after an insulation “expert” came and drilled holes in her wall and failed to come back to finish the job.

Recently widowed Ann Warner from Halkirk, in Caithness, was offered cavity wall insulation after being told it would help reduce her rising fuel costs.

But after provider Eon turned up at her home, only a month after her husband Reverend Kenneth Warner had passed away, they just did some initial work – then left.

The contractor told Mrs Warner they themselves were cold and would return “when it’s warmer”.

A smart meter next to a gas hob
Mrs Warner has been told she needs a smart meter.

That was almost nine months ago and still they have not returned.

Mrs Warner said: “I am a wee bit cross. Shortly after my husband’s death I was faced with a huge electricity bill.

“I was contacted by Eon to find out if they could help me reduce my bills.

Tiny wee holes

“A man from the company eventually came to my house near Halkirk and did the cavity wall insulating drilling and walked off.

“I asked how long it would be until they returned, and the man said ‘it is cold in Caithness‘ and ‘we’ll come back when it is warmer’.”

Mrs Warner has since then made numerous phone calls to Eon to find out when the workers might return to complete the work she has been promised.

And in spite of the days warming up, and being told someone will phone her back, Mrs Warner has not heard anything.

A workers holding a bag of insulation
Insulation.

She continued: “One of the other things the Eon man told me was that I needed a new electricity meter.

“But that has not arrived either. I have been told I have to have a new meter as mine is from the 1980s.

“While I was told I was entitled to a new one – the woman I was speaking to about it on the phone said she didn’t have any new meters. There has been such a big demand – they have run out of them.

“Thankfully I found out myself why my bills were so high, and I have managed to reduce my bills greatly. My heating was up too high.

“My husband was not well before he died and I think he must have turned the heating up to keep us warm.

“I have been able to turn the heat down now and my bill has gone down by 65%. But Eon have started the job so it should be finished.

“They are wee holes, but all the same they have started the job and it should be finished.”

Eon has been contacted to comment.

