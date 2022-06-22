‘Pawsome news’ – Highland Wildlife Park welcomes 10 more wildcat kittens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Pawsome news’ – Highland Wildlife Park welcomes 10 more wildcat kittens

By Ross Hempseed
June 22, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:13 pm
scottish wildcat kittens
Two litters of five kittens were born at the Highland Wildlife park. Picture by RZSS.

Highland Wildlife Park has announced the birth of 10 more Scottish wildcat kittens as part of a breeding programme to save them from extinction.

The Kincraig-based park has announced two new litters of five kittens were born to cats Tulla and Margaret.

Overall 18 kittens have now been born as part of the programme, which is only in its first breeding season.

Wildcats are Scotland’s most at-risk native species due to habitat loss and breeding with domestic cats.

In response to the dwindling numbers, charity Saving Wildcats was established to bring the species back from the brink of extinction.

20 cats a year returned to the wild

The kittens were born at the Conservation Breeding for Release Centre in Kincraig, operated by Saving Wildcats.

The project aims to release up to 20 kittens each year into the Cairngorm National Park to repopulate in the wild.

Kittens will be tagged so movements and behaviour can be recorded.

Cats are known as predatory creatures, and while the wildcats are not fed live prey when in captivity, they are being trained to hunt and forage by the project team.

This will benefit the animals when they are released back into the wild and are responsible for their own wellbeing and diet.

Saving Wildcats hope that more births are due in the coming weeks.

Pawsome news

Making the announcement on social media, people were quick to gush about the cute new arrivals.

One wrote: “Wondering news, keep up the good work.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations, well done in all your efforts to save our species of wildcat.”

While one simply wrote: “Pawsome news.”

