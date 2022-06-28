‘I feel very lucky to still be here’: Meet the Alness first responders saving lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I feel very lucky to still be here’: Meet the Alness first responders saving lives

By Cameron Roy
June 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 12:01 pm
Linden Fraser is pictured with David Ridgeway who helped save her life.

When Linden Fraser went into cardiac arrest at her home in Invergordon, it was a pair of volunteer first responders who first arrived to help.

Mrs Fraser was at home with her daughter Debbie when she fell ill two years ago.

Her daughter quickly phoned 999 and started to perform CPR.

It was a particularly traumatic time, as Mrs Fraser’s husband died of a heart attack at just 43 – making the family all too aware of the need for swift action.

Two volunteers from the Emergency Community Rescue group quickly arrived and took over the CPR.

Michael O’Neill, 44, and David Ridgeway, 38, both from Alness, used their CPR training to bring her back to a stable condition before an ambulance and doctor arrived.

David Ridgeway was one of the pair who attended to Mrs Fraser. They have been trained in CPR. Photo by Paul Campbell.

‘I wouldn’t be here to tell the tale’

Mrs Fraser, 70, said: “I feel absolutely amazed at what they did for me. While it happened, I was totally unconscious.

“I woke up in hospital to this bright light – I felt was in heaven. Then I seen the face of a nurse asking for my name.

“I was in hospital for about 10 days.

“If they didn’t arrive here first, then maybe I wouldn’t be here to tell the tale.”

Mrs Fraser is just one of the many people that Emergency Community Rescue has helped since it was set up in 2017.

Mr O’Neill founded the group to fill the gap between a 999 call and the arrival of an ambulance.

The Emergency Community Rescue group is based in Alness. Photo by Paul Campbell.

He said: “There is one ambulance in Alness. So if the ambulances are all out, then nobody goes.

“The ambulance service is great but if they are already dealing with a sick person then there is nothing else they can do.

“It can sometimes be half an hour, or a full hour, it just depends on the situation.”

‘Grown from strength the strength’

The first responders take calls in the Alness and Invergordon areas.

Mr O’Neill said his group has “grown from strength to strength” and now has 12 members – meaning they can usually arrive at call-outs within 10 minutes.

Every day they get at least one callout. Last Sunday, they had five.

And with the ongoing pressure on the ambulance service, the group is appealing for support to enable them to continue helping those in need.

Members of the team have expert training, some of which is provided by the ambulance service.

But they must pay for their own specialist equipment, with each response bag costing around £1,800 each. The kit includes items such as oxygen and a defibrillator.

The average cost of a response bag is £1,800. Photo by Paul Campbell.

‘People don’t even realise they are volunteers’

Mr O’Neill says no one in the team “gets paid a single penny” and they all do it just to help the community.

The group also gets involved in searching for missing people, helping drunk people get home, and driving doctors to work when it snows.

Mr O’Neill and Mrs Fraser have kept in touch since her heart attack two years ago.

She said: “I am on heart tablets now and have had no problems since.

“I feel very lucky to still be here.

Mrs Fraser believes “They need to get recognition for what they are doing.

“I think some people don’t even realise they are volunteers.”

The group currently uses this vehicle but it can get stuck in the highland terrain. Photo by Paul Campbell.

Currently, the group relies on community fundraising to purchase their equipment and fuel their car for traveling the long distances.

Their main method involves on going to Morrisons with buckets a few times a year, but they try not to in case a callout happens while they are there.

Mrs Fraser said: “My husband died of a heart attack at 43.

“By the time the ambulance got to him it was too late. Maybe if there was people like this around then, he could have been saved.”

To find out more about Emergency Community Rescue, visit here.

